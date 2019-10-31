Washington Nationals Win World Series: See Barack Obama’s Congratulatory Tweet and the Reactions

The Washington Nationals are the last team standing in Major League Baseball as they took down the Houston Astros in the World Series. President Donald Trump congratulated the Nationals and received some polarizing reactions. However, former President Barack Obama sent a message to the Nationals and his reactions were unanimous.

“Congrats to the World Champion [Nationals] and their fans! A great group that always showed up when it counted and was never afraid to show a little joy: dancing in the dugout, laughing, believing, and always sticking together. A true team with a spirit that’d do us all well,” Obama tweeted.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Obama received a ton of love from fans in the comments section. One fan replied, “Thank You For Sharing The Great News President [Barack Obama] Congratulations To The World Champion [Nationals] and their fans.” Another fan replied, “Can’t wait for them to turn down an invitation to the WH and opt instead for a meet and greet with our last respectable President #44.”

More fans showed their love for Obama and the Nationals. One fan tweeted, “Congrats to them! My first ballgame was at Nationals on Pride Night earlier this year. So much fun! Big love to all the fans celebrating their [World Series] win.” Another fan tweeted Thank you for the most wonderful 8 years while you were president of the United States. I felt safe I felt that people different from us were protected I felt that this is a wonderful place to be. I hope I feel that again because for the last 4 years I haven’t.”

As Obama mentioned, the Nationals stuck together even when times were tough. In the early stages of the 2019 season, Washington had a record of 19-31 and it looked like the playoffs were going to be out of reach. But the team continued to work, win games and they eventually clinched a spot in the playoffs. And that led to them going on an amazing run and being the first team to win four World Series games on the road.

This year,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said according to Sports Illustrated, “I can honestly say nothing would have surprised me. We’ve been through a lot. “But like I said before, these guys, we stuck together. They believed in each other. I believed in them.”