'Queens': Alewya Releases New Music Video for National Geographic Series (Exclusive Clip)

National Geographic has a new docuseries coming to the network in March and is getting fans ready with a new music video. PopCulture.com obtained the music video for "Umi" the title track from the female-lead docuseries Queens. The song is performed by Alewya, a rising London-based multi-hyphenate artist of Ethiopian and Egyptian heritage. The music video features moments from the seven-part series, introducing viewers to six worlds ruled by fierce matriarchs of the animal queendom along with Alewya recording the song in-studio.

"Helmed by a female-led production team from around the world — groundbreaking in the natural history space — and guided by powerful narration from award-winning actress Angela Bassett, Queens is bringing the natural world into focus through the female lens for the very first time," the synopsis states. "The series features matriarchies and female leaders from around the world to tell stories of sacrifice and resilience but also friendship and love."

Queens is produced by Wildstar Films for National Geographic, Vanessa Berlowitz is the executive producer, and Chloe Sarosh serves as showrunner and writer. Sophie Darlington and Justine Evans are the series' directors of photography.

Alewya is known for her Middle Eastern-inspired dance-pop music. She is also a model and was discovered by Cara Delevinge. "I was dancing in a film that my friend directed; it's called Kids in Love, and Cara Delevingne is in the film," Alewya said in a 2014 interview with Vogue. "She asked if I was a model. I said no, and she said, "Let me take some photos and take them to my agency." I didn't really think she was going to do anything like that. But for the next couple of weeks, she was texting me, like, "When can you come in? When can you come in?" At the time, I was working two jobs, as a waitress and as a marketing assistant, to make some money before university. So it was really stressful, but then I went into the agency and was signed."

Bassett is an Academy Award winner who has appeared in films such as Malcolm X, Waiting to Exhale, How Stella Got Her Groove Back, What's Love Got to Do with It, Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She currently stars in the ABC drama series 9-1-1.

Queens will premiere on National Geographic on Mar. 4 and will stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.