Washington Nationals Fan Arrested for Attacking Usher at Atlanta Braves Game

A Washington Nationals fan was arrested for attacking an usher at Nationals Park where the team was playing the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night, according to TMZ Sports. A video shows the fan getting so angry with the usher that he hit the man in the face before biting him during the ninth inning. Police came in to detain him as fans in the area were chanting "Get him out!"

TMZ Sports obtained police documents that showed that the fan was arrested for simple assault. The documents also noted that the usher was bleeding from his right hand following the altercation and refused to get medical treatment. Police said the incident began when the man was in a section he didn't have a ticket for and refused the leave.

.@MLB @Nationals should have zero tolerance for punching and biting an usher. Ban this asshole for a long, long time. pic.twitter.com/0pxyIFfPJO — Thomas Ginn (@ThomasGinnDC) September 28, 2022

The fan was likely angry the Nationals are having a season to forget. After winning the World Series in 2019, Washington has taken a major step back, losing over 100 games and having the worst record in all of baseball. The Nationals have lost their share of talented players, including Max Scherzer, Trea Turner and Juan Soto, who was traded before the deadline this year. The Nationals have not had a winning season claiming the World Series title and have lost 100 games for the first time since 2009 when they finished the season with 103 losses.

Despite the issues in Washington this season, Nationals manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo signed contract extensions and will be with the team through the 2023 season. "Mike has led us through many different phases of our organization, and we believe his work during this current phase will pay off in the end," Nationals owner Mark Lerner said in a statement this past summer, per Sports Net. "Davey has done a tremendous job in the clubhouse and in the dugout for five seasons. His continued determination and unwavering support of his players makes us proud."

"I'm just really happy that I'll be here and I get to see this thing through," Martinez said. "This my home. I love it here. I love the people I work with." Martinez also said "I think it does bring some continuity not only to this organization but to the players, as well, which is nice. "It's nice to know that we're going to be together and that we're going to continue to work the way we do."