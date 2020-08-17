Washington Hires Jason Wright as First Black Team President in NFL History

✖

The Washington Football Team made history on Monday. Former NFL running back Jason Wright was hired by the team to be their president, making him the first black team president in league history. And according to ESPN, Wright is the fourth former player to be a team president.

"If I could custom design a leader for this important time in our history, it would be Jason. His experience as a former player, coupled with his business acumen, gives him a perspective that is unrivaled in the league," Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. "We will not rest until we are a championship caliber team, on and off the field. Jason has a proven track record in helping businesses transform culturally, operationally and financially.

The team has been without a president since Bruce Allen was fired after the 2019 season. Head coach Ron Rivera was hired earlier this year and is also the de facto general manager. Wright will not be working on the football side of things as he will be responsible for leading the team's business divisions, including operations, finance, sales and marketing. He will report directly to Snyder.

"This team, at this time, is an ideal opportunity for me," Wright said in a statement. "The transformation of the Washington Football Team is happening across all aspects of the organization – from football to operations to branding to culture – and will make us a truly modern and aspirational franchise. We want to set new standards for the NFL."

Before being named president of the Washington Football Team, Wright was a partner in the operations practice of McKinsey & Company, a global strategy and management consulting firm base din Washington D.C. He also led McKinsey's anti-racism and inclusion strategy along with helping create the Black Economic Forum.

Wright, 38, started his NFL career in 2004 when he was signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Francisco 49ers. He was cut by the 49ers during the preseason of that year and signed with the Atlanta Falcons at the start of the regular season. In 2005, Wright signed with the Cleveland Browns which is where he spent four seasons. He signed a two years deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2009 and announced his retirement in 2011 to attend the University of Chicago Booth School of Business. In 80 career NFL games, Wright rushed for 633 yards and two touchdowns.