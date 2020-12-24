Washington Football Team Fines Dwayne Haskins $40K for Maskless Party, Removes Captain Status

✖

The Washington Football Team has punished quarterback Dwayne Haskins after he was photographed at an event with strippers without wearing a mask. Washington coach Ron Rivera said they have removed Haskins from the role of team captain, and he has been fined. ESPN reported the fine was for $40,000.

"The biggest thing is we are holding him accountable and he's been punished and he accepted it," Rivera said. "As we go forward, that's the thing that we're looking for, is that if you make a mistake, you've got to step up and you have to take responsibility." Despite no longer being captain, Haskins could still play on Sunday against the Carolina Panthers due to Alex Smith dealing with a calf injury. Haskins did apologize when the photos were released.

On Sunday, Haskins attended his girlfriend's birthday party at a hotel where strippers were in attendance. This was the second time Haskins violated COVID-19 protocols as he was seen making a reservation for a family friend at the team hotel the night before a game against the New York Giants.

"Although we are extremely disappointed in the decision Dwayne made, I'm glad that he had told the truth and was upfront about the entire situation," Rivera added, who said he and Haskins have talked five or six times about the incident. Haskins said he knows he needs to make better decisions as he's one of the leaders on the team.

"I know my team needs me," Haskins said. "I need to step up to the plate and I can't be selfish and I need to stop getting in my own way. I'm putting things in motion as far as a plan for myself to be a better teammate and be more accountable and fix my issues that have brought me to this situation." Haskins, 23, was drafted No. 15 overall by Washington last year. He struggled his rookie season as well as this year, throwing five touchdowns and five interceptions in six games. He has two years on his contract, and there's no guarantee he will be playing with Washington beyond that.

"But you get a chance, you've got to make the most of it, and I'm just grateful to have that chance," Haskins stated. "When you mess up, you have to be able to admit it. It's all self-provoked and I need to be man enough to overcome it and help this team win, and that's what my plans are."