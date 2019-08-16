Ashley Farrington (Koppenhaver): Meet Former UFC Fighter War Machine’s New Wife

War Machine, a former MMA star who is currently serving a life sentence in prison for beating his ex-girlfriend, just got married to his longtime prison pen pal Ashley Farrington. So the question is who is Ashley Farrington and what did the wedding look like since War Machine is currently in prison?

TMZ was able to obtain the photos of the wedding and Ashley’s son and another family member attended the ceremony. TMZ also reported that War Machine’s best man was Mario Lino.

Farrington does have a Facebook page but there is not much information about her and she’s not taking any friend request. However, she does have a photo of her and War Machine which is set as here profile photo.

The wedding took place at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. Farrington originally got in contact with War Machine by writing letters to him back in 2017.

TMZ reported in order for a prisoner to get married in Nevada, that person would have to fill out a marriage request which will be reviewed by the chaplain and warden. War Machine did not fill out a marriage request and Farrington did not get a marriage license in Nevada. The news of the marriage shouldn’t be a surprise for either family as they have been engaged for a year. The relationship grew as Farrington wrote letters to War Machine and her visiting him in prison.

Back in 2014, War Machine’s then-girlfriend, ex-porn star Christy Mack and associate Corey Thomas were assaulted by him in her home in Las Vegas. It was reported that Mack suffered 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth, a fractured rib and a ruptured liver. She told police that War Machine was the one who attacked her.

War Machine was arrested one week after the attack. In 2017, the California native was convicted of 29 felony counts including sexual assault with a weapon and kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison but he’s eligible for parole after 36 years which would make him 71 years old.

Born John Paul Koppenhaver, War Machine started his MMA career in 2004. He made his UFC Debut in 2006 and he lost to Yoshiyuki Yoshida via submission at UFC 84. From there, War Machine would fight for other organizations with the last being Bellator. His last three matches were at Bellator 96, Bellator 100 and Bellator 104. His last MMA match was a loss to Ron Keslar which was the Bellator Season Nine Welterweight Semifinal match.