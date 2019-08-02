War Machine Getting Married Friday to Prison Pen Pal

War Machine will get married on Friday to his girlfriend of two years according to TMZ. The reason this is significant is the former MMA fighter is currently in prison for assault on his ex-girlfriend and he met his future wife while incarcerated.

The wedding will take place at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada. The woman’s named is Ashley Farrington and she got in contact with War Machine by writing letters to him back in 2017.

TMZ reported that in order for a prisoner to get married in Nevada, that person would have to fill out a marriage request which will be reviewed by the chaplain and warden. War Machine did not fill out a marriage request and Farrington did not get a marriage license in Nevada. The news of the marriage shouldn’t be a surprise for either family as they have been engaged for a year. The relationship grew as Farrington wrote letters to War Machine and her visiting him in prison.

Back in 2014, War Machine’s then-girlfriend, Christy Mack and associate Corey Thomas were assaulted by him in her home in Las Vegas. It was reported that Mack suffered 18 broken bones, a broken nose, missing teeth, a fractured rib and a ruptured liver. She told police that War Machine was the one who attacked her

War Machine was arrested one week after the attack. In 2017, the California native was convicted of 29 felony counts including sexual assault with a weapon and kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison but he’s eligible for parole after 36 years which would make him 71 years old.

Born John Paul Koppenhaver, War Machine started his MMA career in 2004. He made his UFC Debut in 2006 and he lost to Yoshiyuki Yoshida via submission at UFC 84.

From there, War Machine would fight for other organizations with the last being Bellator. His last three matches were at Bellator 96, Bellator 100 and Bellator 104. His last MMA match was a loss to Ron Keslar which was the Bellator Season Nine Welterweight Semifinal match.

The news of the War Machine marriage comes on the heels of Cris Cyborg being released from her contract with UFC. So it’s been a very busy day in the MMA world.