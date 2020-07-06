Walt Disney Announces First-Look Deal With Colin Kaepernick

✖

Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a first-look deal with Colin Kaepernick and his production company, Ra Vision Media. This deal will focus on both scripted and unscripted stories that will "explore race, social injustice and the quest for equity." The deal will also "provide a new platform" for Black and Brown directors and producers to showcase their content.

According to a press release, this deal extends across all Walt Disney platforms. This includes Hulu, ESPN, Pixar, Walt Disney Television and The Undefeated. Kaepernick will also work closely with The Undefeated to develop stories from the Black and Brown communities. The Undefeated is currently working on expanding its portfolio across Disney's platforms.

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters," said Disney executive chairman Bob Iger in a statement. "Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration." The first project as part of this deal is a docuseries focusing the past five years of Kaepernick's life, which he will tell from his perspective.

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives," Kaepernick said in a statement on Monday. "I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing." ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro added that the former NFL quarterback's path as both an athlete and activist is particularly relevant during a time focused on racism and social injustice.

In addition to the deal with The Walt Disney Company, Netflix previously announced an upcoming six-part series about Kaepernick. This scripted drama, Colin in Black & White, will look at Kaepernick's high school years as well as the experiences that led to him being a civil rights activist. Ava DuVernay (Selma) will serve as the director for the project.

With the focus on Kaepernick's teenage years as an adopted child in a White community, he will not play himself for the series. The former QB will serve as the narrator while another actor portrays him. Kaepernick is also an executive producer on the series, which currently has no release date set.