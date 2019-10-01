Vontaze Burfict Plays That Have Created Controversy

Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict is a player that has sparked debate throughout his entire eight-year NFL career. The former undrafted free agent out of Arizona State is viewed as a dirty player by some and as a throwback defender by others. Shannon Sharpe of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed even said that the veteran goes onto the field with the intent of hurting others.

The NFL hasn’t given any specific title to Burfict but has fined him for his involvement in several illegal hits throughout his career. Many of these plays are known, such as the helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown during the 2015 playoffs, but there others that have flown under the radar.

For example, there were some plays from Burfict’s high school and college careers that were viewed as questionable and led to him ultimately going undrafted in 2012. He once allegedly targeted quarterback Matt Barkley during a high school game after both players had committed to USC.

In his career, Burfict has been fined $415,000 for a variety of plays and has missed 12 games due to suspension. With the latest discipline handed down by the league, he will now be out for another 12 games, barring a change in time based on his appeal. Burfict will likely also pay a hefty fine after being ejected from Sunday’s battle with the Indianapolis Colts.

Let’s go through the list of some of his more controversial plays.

Helmet-to-Helmet Hit on Colts Tight End Jack Doyle

Vontaze Burfict has been suspended for the 2019 season because of this hit on Jack Doyle pic.twitter.com/JOYNoThk4u — Ryan Collins (@CollinsCruelFan) September 30, 2019

Sunday afternoon, Vontaze Burfict was ejected during a game against the Indianapolis Colts. On the play in question, he came running in to make a tackle on Jack Doyle. However, Burfict launched with his helmet and made contact with the tight end’s helmet. He was penalized for unnecessary roughness and was disqualified from the game.

Based on this hit, as well as his past run-ins with the league office, Burfict was suspended for the remainder of the season. He will miss the final 12 games and will make history due to this being the longest suspension for an on-field act.

Helmet-to-Helmet on Antonio Brown

First Antonio Brown and another player today, Vontaze Burfict should be banned from the NFL permanently #OAKvsIND #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sx6k2m85y6 — DakotaFuqua (@DakotaFuqua1997) September 29, 2019

Near the end of a Wild Card game in 2015, the Cincinnati Bengals appeared to be heading for the first playoff victory of the Marvin Lewis era. The Pittsburgh Steelers were attempting a drive to set up a game-winning field goal, but the Bengals had the advantage. However, the situation changed when Burfict hit a leaping Antonio Brown in the head, knocking him out and earning a 15-yard penalty.

This is the hit that made Burfict a notorious figure in the eyes of many. This shot to Brown’s helmet became the biggest talking point for months and led to a suspension from the NFL. Even the commentary duo of Jim Nantz and Phil Simms talked about the play being egregious.

Blindside Hit on Anthony Sherman

Here’s the play #Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict is facing 5 game suspension for the hit on #chiefs Anthony Sherman @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/XWGxRXMJl6 — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) August 28, 2017

One of the more controversial plays of Burfict’s career came during a battle with the Kansas City Chiefs. He hit Anthony Sherman from the blindside during a pass play as the fullback was running a route out of the backfield. Given that the hit occurred away from the rest of the play, as well as a history of penalties, the league suspended Burfict for five games.

Burfict later appealed the league’s decision and saw the suspension reduced. Instead of spending five games away from the Cincinnati Bengals, he only missed three.

Hit on Ben Roethlisberger’s Ankle

How could this hit by Vontaze Burfict not be a penalty. Watch this cheap shot as he targets Ben’s ankle pic.twitter.com/O4ZcT1FC5m — Charlie Batch (@CharlieBatch16) December 13, 2015

Before joining the Oakland Raiders, Vontaze Burfict spent seven years with the Cincinnati Bengals and took part in some vicious battles with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Many of these games were marked by controversial plays, including hits on wide receiver Antonio Brown. However, there was also a hit on Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s ankle that drew criticism.

Following the game, Burfict avoided a suspension but was still given a fine. The hit on Roethlisberger’s ankle, along with two other infractions, resulted in a fine of $69,454 from the league.

Low Hit on Patriots Tight End Martellus Bennett

Video: On Vontaze Burfict low hit on Martellus Bennett, Tom Brady pump faked to Bennett. (Via CBS broadcast) pic.twitter.com/Nbyyz2xb14 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 17, 2016

In 2016, the New England Patriots and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off in a game that was marked by a controversial play. Late in the fourth quarter of the 35-17 Patriots victory, Tom Brady faked to tight end Martellus Bennett before throwing a pass to wide receiver Danny Amendola. However, Burfict dove low and hit Bennett around his knee/lower leg.

The NFL ultimately investigated the hit and decided that it wouldn’t warrant a suspension. He was given a $75,000 fine for his actions during the game, but that was mostly based on Burfict’s actions against running back LeGarrette Blount.

Stomping on Patriots Running Back LeGarrette Blount

Vontaze Burfict has been fined $75,000 for his stomp of LeGarrette Blount. pic.twitter.com/Gq57Mq7oWf — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) October 19, 2016

The 2016 battle between the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals was one that was marked by controversial plays. Vontaze Burfict’s low hit on Martellus Bennett drew considerable criticism, but it did not result in discipline from the league. Stomping on running back LeGarrette Blount, however, was a major factor in a $75,000 fine.

From the initial footage that was revealed, it wasn’t 100 percent conclusive as to if Burfict had stomped on LeGarrette Blount intentionally, but there was a moment when Patriots quarterback Tom Brady pointed at the Bengals linebacker before looking around for a referee.

Using Shoulder and Elbow to Hit Antonio Brown’s Head

Antonio Brown and Vontaze Burfict are now on the same team… The 2019 season is going to be crazy pic.twitter.com/XUMYKaGkIA — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) March 20, 2019

Vontaze Burfict played the Pittsburgh Steelers twice a year during his seven-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals, which led to many penalties and controversial plays. The helmet-to-helmet hit on Antonio Brown was the most high-profile of these plays, but others involved the veteran receiver. For example, Burfict once used his shoulder and elbow to hit Brown in the head while he was being tackled by other Bengals defenders.

This play, which occurred in 2018, was one of multiple that resulted in fines being handed down by the league office. In total, Burfict had to part with $112,000 after the game, which was the largest fine in his career.