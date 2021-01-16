Von Miller's Girlfriend Issues Statement Following Reported Criminal Investigation Into Broncos Player

✖

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is currently under investigation from the Parker Police Department in Colorado. While law enforcement confirmed the criminal probe, they did not comment on its nature as speculation surfaced about Miller's girlfriend Megan Denise with previous screenshots she posted on social media. However, Denise released a statement saying that rumors of domestic violence are false.

"In light of recent media reports regarding my relationship with Von, I feel that I need to address a couple [of] things," Denise wrote on Instagram. "First and foremost, at no point in our relationship was there any type of physical abuse or violence by Von, whatsoever. For anyone to say otherwise or speculate such is wrong. With regards to my (previous) social media posts, a part was misconstrued and taken out of context.

"I do regret making a private situation public, and in doing so, bringing unwanted attention to both Von and myself," Denise continued. "Von and I are excited to be welcoming our baby into the world and are committed to raising our child with love and compassion, together as a family."

The Broncos responded to the news of the criminal probe with a brief statement on social media. "We are aware of an investigation involving Von Miller and are in the process of gathering more information," the organization said in a statement. Miller has not publicly commented on the situation, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Colorado attorney Harvey Steinberg would represent the NFL player. No charges have been filed at this time.

News of the criminal investigation follows a major change in the Broncos' organization. General manager John Elway is becoming the president of football operations and will have a new executive on his staff. The Broncos hired former Minnesota Vikings executive George Paton to be the new general manager, and he will now have to decide Miller's future with the team.

The linebacker signed a six-year $114.5 million deal in 2016, and he is entering the final year of this deal. The Broncos have until the day before the new league year begins in March to pick up the option to guarantee $7 million of Miller's base salary. The outcome of this investigation could play a role in the decision. However, the Broncos would be hit with a $4.125 million dead-money cap charge for the 2021 season if they opted to cut the Super Bowl 50 champion.