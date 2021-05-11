Vikings Wide Receiver Blasts Packers' Lambeau Field, Angers Fans

✖

A Minnesota Vikings wide receiver had some interesting things to say about the Green Bay Packers. Adam Thielen recently appeared on GOLF's Subpar podcast and said that there is "nothing fancy" about Lambeau Field, the “whole stadium is not nice,” and all it is is bleacher seats. That didn't sit well with Packers fans or anyone who has been to the stadium and enjoyed the experience.

"Imagine being a fan of a Minnesota sports team. Nothing but misery for 30 years. Terrible team, terrible city, terrible fans, terrible culture," one fan wrote on Twitter. Another fan added: "I always love how Vikings fans/players hate the Packers more than they actually like their own team. They are so jealous." When Thielen appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, he clarified his statement and also revealed that his wife disagreed with him.

ICYMI: Adam Thielen just destroyed the entire Green Bay organization and fanbase pic.twitter.com/VWbrCp3XkY — Drew Lock Supremacy (@LocktoMinny) May 8, 2021

“I woke up this morning and showed my wife everything blowing up and she was like, ‘What are you talking about? Lambeau Field is the best field of all time,’ ” Thielen said” adding that Caitlin “loves” going to games in Green Bay. “I’m not here to defend myself, but… to start the conversation, I did say it was one of my favorite places to play, then it went into, ‘OK I heard the locker room isn’t as nice,’ and they wanted me to elaborate on that and I went into saying what I said and ended up getting killed for it."

After saying DISGUSTING, DESPICAPABLE, & DISPARAGING things about Lambeau Field @athielen19 cleared the air: "I'm not here to defend myself but I do want to put a little context on this. I said it is 1 of my favorite places to play" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NmbISAPjmq — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2021

Thielen continued: "I will say, my favorite thing about Lambeau is coming out of that little tunnel, walking out to the field, fans pouring beer on you.” Thielen also admitted that the comments he said on the podcast weren't very recent. "I actually recorded [the podcast] a long time ago… so I didn’t think anything of it and all of a sudden things started blowing up… but I was just saying what it looks like… I said what I said.” Thielen may not think Lambeau Field is the best stadium in the NFL, but it has seen its share of memorable games and wins since opening in 1956. Many experts consider Lambeau Field as one of the five best stadiums in the league due to its atmosphere and the fans.