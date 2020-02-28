Vanessa Bryant Shares Old Documentary Footage of Kobe and Gianna and Social Media Loves It

Fans are reacting following Vanessa Bryant‘s most recent tribute to her late husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna. After eulogizing them in an emotional speech at the Celebration of Life service earlier this week, Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday to honor her late loved ones yet again, this time sharing a clip from the documentary Kobe Bryant’s Muse.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Bryant 🦋 (@vanessabryant) on Feb 27, 2020 at 8:30pm PST

“Missing you both so much,” Bryant captioned the video, which showed the NBA legend playing around with Gianna and their dog, also enjoying some time with his wife.

“Even missing your ‘earthquakes’ – (leg shakes),” she concluded the message, adding the lyrics to “XO,” one of two songs Beyoncé sang at Monday’s public memorial.

“We love you [Vanessa Bryant],” wrote one fan. “You are a very strong woman. Cant even imagine what you’re going through! You have the world behind you. Thank you for sharing those stories of Kobe and Gigi! I admired both of them. Kobe was and STILL is a hero to me. Stay strong queen!!!!”

“I truly admire your strength [Vanessa Bryant],” commented somebody else. “You are so much stronger than you know! They are both watching over you and your girls!”

“Such a beautiful love…praying for your peace and strength,” added another.

“Big blessing to have these memories captured in so many videos and photos,” reacted another. “Kobe and GiGi FOREVER.”

“My heart breaks for you yet also rejoices you..you both we’re an exemplary Union, marriage, mother, father and family anyone would be so lucky to have experienced in their lifetime. God truly blessed you all,” wrote another. “We all feel the love here and everything you share with us of your precious Gigi and Kobe. This love right here that we all see, is what life is all about… God Bless you and your family Vanessa.”

“You and the girls will always be in my heart and prayers,” wrote one person.

“Rest in peace mr kobe and gigi Bryant,” wrote one. “be strong mrs vanessa Bryant,and to your kids,may god blessed you always!”

“This is deep,” expressed somebody else. “Life is but a mystery. You will be together again. [RIP Kobe].”

“The highest definition of love pure strength and undeniable beauty,” commented one. “This is everything and with that type of love u will definitely get through this.”

“This is so beautiful!!!” wrote one fan. “Your love was always so inspiring and it was an honor to witness.”

“Praying for you [Vanessa Bryant],” shared a fan. “I can’t imagine your pain. But I can see your strength. May God be a comfort to you and the girls.”

“Man I never realized what a great father Kobe was,” commented another of Bryant’s followers. “I always just saw him as a ball player. The guy was even a better dad if that’s possible. I feel horrible for his side n kids. Unimaginable loss. RIP KOBE N GIGI.”

“May both of them R.I.P.” wrote another person. “We always will love you 2 angels since he’s started playing on the [basketball emoji] I have been a #1 fan I will always miss you black mamba.”

“Just when i thought it couldn’t feel any worse,” reacted a follower. “but you were right those two were not able to be without each other… So glad you have great documented memories.”

“This is everything and thank you for sharing your gorgeous memories,” added another person.

“Beyond beautiful.. heartbreaking…” shared someone else. “and the strength y’all had when y’all were together will be there strength that gives you the ability to keep going…[true love never dies].”

“Wow what a beautiful Moment,” added somebody else. “I know it’s so hard hang on to those moments you will have forever and your daughters will be strong beautiful Women just like the mother..”

“The more videos and pictures I see of them I truly honestly feel like God truly knew they couldn’t leave with out each other,” wrote another fans. “She truly was a daddy’s girl and it was so obvious!”

“I’m so so sorry for your loss,” expressed one person. “The world cries with you. I send you and your family peace and love, may they forever be by your side.”

“I wish you from the bottom of my heart a warm joırney of healing surrounded by loving support, please try to pace yourself, it is long and rough,” shared another.

“Thinking about you Vanessa,” wrote another. “I am praying for you during this difficult time. I love the video it’s a beautiful memory.”