Vanessa Bryant Gifts Kobe 'Grinch' Shoes to Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner

✖

Vanessa Bryant is sharing the holiday spirit with her friends while honoring her late husband, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant. On Monday, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner went to social media to reveal that Vanessa sent them a big gift, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro "Grinch" sneakers that won't be released to the public until Dec. 24. Kardashian and Jenner showed love to Vanessa and the new kicks.

According to PEOPLE, radio personality Patty Rodriguez also received a pair, captioning a photo of them on her Instagram Story "Mamba Forever." The shoes are an updated version of the pair Kobe wore when the Lakers faced the Miami Heat on Christmas Day in 2010, according to the Los Angeles Times. When Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven other people died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, Nike suspended sales of his shoes. It resumed the sales on the week of Aug. 23-29 for Mamba Week. The Nike Kobe 6 Proto "Grinch" sneakers (also known as Green Apple), will cost about $180 once it hits retail stores.

Vanessa Bryant gave Kim Kardashian a pair of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Grinch' sneakers for Christmas 🔥 #KimKardashian #nike #VenessaBryant pic.twitter.com/DeoZLzcsJa — Rachel (@RachelRyanRadio) December 22, 2020

In an interview with Sole Collector, Kobe talked about where his line is headed moving forward. "We’ll remain extremely consistent with what we’ve been doing, which is creating innovative products that help athletes be the best versions of themselves," he said. "That’s not going to change. I don’t focus on how fashion changes. I only focus on creating innovative product. Hopefully, the consumer knows by now that if you’re buying a Kobe product, you’re buying something that’s been thought through. We pay attention to detail all the way through."

Kobe also talked about the sneaker he's the proudest of since working with Nike. "I think the one that was the most courageous leap was going to the low with the 4," he stated. "That was the bravest thing. I remember having to go speak to buyers and having to explain to them why I’m going low, from an innovation standpoint, from an athlete performance standpoint, and the things we put into the shoe, like heel lock, that actually make the shoe safer than a high top." Kobe's new shoe will likely sell out really quickly considering he's one of the all-time great NBA players. And with the NBA season starting this week, fans would love to have Kobe's new shoes to celebrate.