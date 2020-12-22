NBA 2020-21 Season Starts Today, and Fans Rejoice

The NBA is back. After ending the 2019-20 season in October with the Los Angeles Lakers winning the NBA Championship, the league will start the 2020-21 season today with two games. Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors will take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets at 7 p.m. ET. Also, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers will face LeBron James and the Lakers at 10 p.m ET. Both games will air on TNT.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver talked about the new season on NBC News' TODAY and revealed what the league needs to do in order to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. "By following the protocols we know have been effective, we can do things in a safe, responsible way," he said. "I accept that we had zero incidents of Covid when in the bubble, however, I think it had a real impact on many of the participants in terms of their families, their mental wellness. It's not easy being cooped up for months."

All NBA teams will play a 72-game regular-season schedule, which will include a Play-In Tournament to determine the teams that will claim the seventh and eighth playoff spot in each conference. Here's a look at fans reacting to the start of a new NBA season.