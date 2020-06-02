Vanessa Bryant Appreciates Kobe Murals Being 'Saved' From Damage During George Floyd Protests

✖

Vanessa Bryant is happy the murals of Kobe Bryant haven't been destroyed during the George Floyd protests. On Vanessa Bryant's Instagram account, she shared a number of murals in Los Angeles that were untouched despite the fact that many places in the area were vandalized. There was one mural Bryant shared on her Instagram story that was saved despite being surrounded by fire.

Bryant shared a screenshot of a report that showed a burning building in the Fairfax district of Los Angeles with firefighters putting out a fire at the building that had the mural. The report explained that the mural, which depicted Kobe and 13-year old daughter Gianna, remained intact. Kobe and Gianna were two of seven people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26. The photos Bryant shared on her Instagram story can be seen on Entertainment Tonight.

Vanessa Bryant posting on IG about Kobe& Gigi’s murals being untouched ❤️🥺 pic.twitter.com/SH9P1kVd8l — ashley (@ashxxxley) June 2, 2020

When it comes to Bryant's thoughts on the protests, she recently posted a photo of Kobe in a shirt that had the words "I can't breathe," which he wore before a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2014 in response to the death of Eric Garner. One person commented on Bryant's post and said "all lives matter," which led to Bryant having a strong response.

"All lives do matter. Respectfully, I must say that when someone says #alllivesmatter when someone says #blacklivesmatter is like saying that all homes matter when 1 particular home in the neighborhood is being affected and burning down. Wouldn't we run and help our fellow neighbor? See the difference? All love," Bryant wrote. Like Floyd last week, Garner died in 2014 while being pinned down by police, leading to an uproar across the country.

"Life is so fragile. Life is so unpredictable. Life is too short. Let's share and embrace the beautiful qualities and similarities we all share as people. Drive out hate. Teach respect and love for all at home and school. Spread LOVE. Fight for change- register to VOTE. Do not use innocent lives lost as an excuse to loot. BE AN EXAMPLE OF THE CHANGE WE WANT TO SEE. #BLACKLIVESMATTER," Bryant wrote in the caption. Los Angeles is one of the many cities across the country that has seen protests and riots in response to Floyd's death.