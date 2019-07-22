US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Blasts President Trump for ‘Disgusting’ Racist Remarks on Congresswomen

World Cup soccer star Megan Rapinoe has some choice words for Donald Trump following his racist attack on four progressive congresswomen. The president tweeted on July 14 that Reps. Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came,” which didn’t sit kindly with the athlete.

Rapinoe, 34, said on The Van Jones Show on CNN that Trump’s tweets were “disgusting.” She went on to slam his behavior online and in real life as beyond appalling.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“To say it’s disappointing … doesn’t even come close,” Rapinoe told Jones.

She maintained, however, that she was delighted by the negative reaction to Trump’s words. The U.S. women’s national soccer team co-captain told Jones it’s necessary for the public to remain outraged by such behavior.

….and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2019

“The more that we … are upset about it and don’t accept that kind of behavior from all sides, then the better place we’re going to be,” she said during her CNN appearance.

The House of Representatives condemned Trump’s comments as racist, according to The New York Times. The move marked the first time the House has taken a stand against a president in over 100 years.

She also addressed the “send her back” chant that broke out during a recent Trump rally, according to The Charlotte Observer, in response to Omar — the only one of the four women the president attacked who wasn’t born in the United States. Rapinoe called the sing-song chant as “sad and disgusting and despicable.”

The professional athlete told the newspaper she fears this isn’t even as bad as it could be, however.

“I think we’re one step away from just saying a racial slur on national television, from the president of the United States,” Rapinoe added. “At every step it’s shocking. I hope people don’t stop being shocked by it all, because it’s truly the worst of the worst.”

Asked by The Charlotte Observer if she felt Trump crossed a line telling the congresswomen to leave the U.S., Rapinoe said he showed his true colors years ago.

“All the lines were crossed forever ago for Donald Trump, dating back to birtherism,” she said.

Although not a politician, Rapinoe was launched into the news sphere following the release of a recorded interview ahead of the U.S. women’s soccer team’s World Cup win, during which she said she would absolutely not visit the “f—ing White House” if invited. Rapinoe previously called Trump, 73, racist, misogynistic and said he “doesn’t fight for the same things we fight for.”