Urban Meyer Named Head Coach of Jaguars, and Fans Have Mixed Thoughts
Urban Meyer is back. On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially named Meyer as their new head coach. He returns to coaching after having a very successful career in college, winning national titles at the University of Florida and Ohio State. Meyer announced his retirement following the 2018 season.
"I'm ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars," Meyer said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. "Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team. With upcoming opportunities in the NFL Draft, and strong support from ownership, the Jaguars are well-positioned to become competitive. I've analyzed this decision from every angle — the time is right in Jacksonville, and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I'm excited about the future of this organization and our long term prospect for success."
In Meyer's 17 seasons as a head coach in college football. He won 187 games, seven conference titles and three national championships. He has won multiple National Coach of the Year awards and is one of three coaches to win national titles at two different schools. However, Meyer, 56 has no coaching experience in the NFL, which has some fans concerned.
First look at Urban Meyer as the Jaguars head coach. pic.twitter.com/FC7wcKCaTM— Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 15, 2021
prevnext
Congratulations @CoachUrbanMeyer!! Thank you for everything! Go Bucks! Go Jags! You are going to crush it! pic.twitter.com/FqmLdLrvtF— Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) January 15, 2021
"I don't believe I'm going to coach again." —Urban Meyer after winning the 2019 Rose Bowl
Today, he was announced as the next head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/w616KAZNtH— ESPN (@espn) January 14, 2021
prevnext
Urban Meyer faking a heart attack to get to the NFL pic.twitter.com/efAvcwoDqd— PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) January 14, 2021
Urban Meyer when the Jags start 0-7. pic.twitter.com/AhYtxEfAty— Chuck Livingston (@HootensChuck) January 15, 2021
prevnext
New #Jaguars HC Urban Meyer will have 11 picks in the draft, including double 1s & 2s. JAX is projected to have the most cap in the NFL this offseason. Young talent in place: Josh Allen, CJ Henderson, James Robinson, Chaisson, Shenault, Chark, Myles Jack, etc.
Oh, and this guy. pic.twitter.com/50SLAcEWWt— NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) January 14, 2021
Sources: Urban Meyer is targeting Tim Tebow as his offensive coordinator.— MyBookie (@JackMehoff____) January 14, 2021
prevnext
#Jaguars fans mood getting Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence pic.twitter.com/dLEpni1sv7— Andrew Gibson (@1010XLAG) January 14, 2021
Urban Meyer has been an NFL Head Coach for 34 minutes and he already has as many Super Bowl rings as Jim Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/Rsw2tPVOAi— Arrogant Ryan Day (@ArrogantBuckeye) January 15, 2021
prevnext
Urban Meyer in 2022 when the Jags start the season 1-7. pic.twitter.com/XypZQktQwk— Two Tone Fanatics (@twotonefanatics) January 15, 2021
Urban Meyer’s health problems getting magically healed every time he’s offered millions of dollars pic.twitter.com/2VHY48QBJ4— Saturday Down South (@SDS) January 14, 2021
prevnext
The happiest man when Urban Meyer signed with Jags.... 😆 pic.twitter.com/ydKMA4cyV3— The Blitz 🎄🎙 (@blitz_nfl) January 15, 2021
Justin fields watching urban Meyer go to the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/Iu8v22FNoc— John (@iam_johnw) January 14, 2021
prev
Nick Saban and Steve Spurrier couldn’t make it in the NFL, so you’ll have to excuse my skepticism on Urban Meyer.— Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) January 14, 2021