Urban Meyer Named Head Coach of Jaguars, and Fans Have Mixed Thoughts

Urban Meyer is back. On Thursday night, the Jacksonville Jaguars officially named Meyer as their new head coach. He returns to coaching after having a very successful career in college, winning national titles at the University of Florida and Ohio State. Meyer announced his retirement following the 2018 season.

"I'm ready to coach the Jacksonville Jaguars," Meyer said in a statement, as reported by ESPN. "Jacksonville has an enthusiastic fan base, and the fans deserve a winning team. With upcoming opportunities in the NFL Draft, and strong support from ownership, the Jaguars are well-positioned to become competitive. I've analyzed this decision from every angle — the time is right in Jacksonville, and the time is right for me to return to coaching. I'm excited about the future of this organization and our long term prospect for success."

In Meyer's 17 seasons as a head coach in college football. He won 187 games, seven conference titles and three national championships. He has won multiple National Coach of the Year awards and is one of three coaches to win national titles at two different schools. However, Meyer, 56 has no coaching experience in the NFL, which has some fans concerned.