Netflix Releases Teaser Trailer of Adam Sandler’s Basketball Film ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler may have found the next big basketball star in his latest film. On Friday, Netflix released a teaser trailer for the film Hustle. Sandler stars in the film and is also a producer along with LeBron James. Hustle tells a story about a basketball scout who discovers a basketball phenom who has a difficult past.

The official synopsis says: “After discovering a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past abroad, a down on his luck basketball scout (Sandler) takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to the States without his team’s approval. Against the odds, they have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA.” Hustle is set to be released on June 10. Sandler stars in the movie along with Queen Latifah Ben Foster, Robert Duvall, former NBA star Kenny Smith and Juancho Hernangomez, who currently plays for the Utah Jazz.

In Hustle, Hernangomez is the “once-in-a-lifetime player” who is looking to make it big with the help of Sandler’s character. In real life, the 26-year-old NBA player was drafted No. 15 overall by the Denver Nuggets in 2016. He was there for nearly four years before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Before the start of the 2021-22 season, Hernangomez was traded to the Memphis Grizzles but then was traded again to the Boston Celtics. In January, Hernangomez was traded to the San Antonio Spurs. Earlier this month, the Spanish native was traded to the Jazz. His best season was the 2019-20 campaign when he averaged 12.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a member of the Timberwolves.

“It was a tough time,” Hernangomez said about his time with the Celtics, per Eurohoops. “I feel like I could have helped the team. I was ready for the opportunity, I was really excited to play for Boston, but it didn’t work out as everybody thought. But no regrets. It is what it is. I tried to help with the young guys. They have a lot of talent, I tried to be a good teammate there and do everything I could. It was a great experience. Great group of guys, great talent, but it wasn’t the right time for me. There wasn’t space for me”.

As Hernangomez continues to put in work in the NBA, Sandler is continuing to make movies. The 55-year-old actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo of Murder Mystery 2 with Jennifer Aniston. The two are returning to their characters Nick and Audrey Spitz after the first film was released in 2019.