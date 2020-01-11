‘Uncut Gems’ Features Glaring Error Concerning Celtics Game Broadcast

Viewers of Adam Sandler‘s new film, Uncut Gems, have pointed out an error in the film that has been considered glaring. There is one moment when Sandler asks to watch a game “on ESPN” before the TNT broadcast is shown. This small detail has created an uproar of sorts on social media as many questioned Sandler’s ability to differentiate between channels.

TMZ recently caught up with Josh and Benny Safdie, the directors of Uncut Gems, to ask them about this glaring error. This was not the first time that the brothers have been faced with questions about this infamous scene, but they were able to meet the criticism head-on. As it turns out, they don’t appear as concerned as many would expect.

“I love it,” Josh said to TMZ recently in Los Angeles. “I think it just means that people hold the movie up to high standards because they expect reality.”

His brother, Benny, joined the conversation, adding, “If people are paying attention, I guess that’s all it’s about.”

The users on Twitter, on the other hand, were far more concerned about the channel mix-up. One user, in particular, voiced their criticism, writing: “Sandler’s character in #UncutGems doesn’t know the difference between ESPN and TNT, that’s why he deserves everything that happens to him during the movie.”

Setting Uncut Gems in 2012 meant that the Safdie brothers had to get certain details correct when tackling this NBA season that featured the Boston Celtics. The phones had to be era-appropriate, as did the clothing, billboards, and drinks. Sandler couldn’t be seen walking around with one of Starbucks’ new non-dairy drinks, such as the Oat Milk Honey Latte.

To this end, the Safdie brothers succeeded. Uncut Gems perfectly captures the era of NBA action, as well as the setting. The mix-up between ESPN and TNT is one concern for fans, but the entire film impressed. According to Rotten Tomatoes, Sandler’s NBA-themed drama is Certified Fresh with a rating of 92 percent.

Cinematic history is riddled with mistakes, ranging from mysterious vans appearing in Gladiator to a small child covering his ears before a gunshot in North By Northwest. Making a film is not a small task, and little details often slip through the cracks.

Hearing Sandler say that the game is being aired on ESPN instead of TNT was frustrating to some viewers, but it was a far cry from Rachel’s stand-in being shown in Friends instead of Jennifer Aniston.

