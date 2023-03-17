UFC Star Comes out as Bisexual

A UFC star is opening up about his sexuality. Jeff Molina went to social media on Friday to reveal that he's bisexual. This announcement comes as an intimate video of him has been leaked online after it was stolen. Molina admitted this is not the way he wanted to share the personal news.

"TLDR: im bi," Molina wrote, per MMA Junkie. "Not the way I wanted to do this but the chance to do it when I was ready was taken from me. I've tried to keep my dating life private from social media." Molina went on to talk about how it was hard to come out to a community of MMA Fans and fighters who express homophobic sentiments.

‘I’m bi’ – Jeff Molina, who is 3-0 in the UFC, comes out as queer 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/WMUKdj0HsJ — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) March 17, 2023

"I'm a pretty masculine dude and that bro-y banter and sus [sic] sense of humor has always been how I am," Molina said. "The thought of my buddies, teammates, and ppl [sic] I look up to looking at me different let alone treating me different for something I can't control was something I couldn't fathom. In a sport like this where a majority of the fans being the homophobic c— suckers they are I didn't see myself doing this during this part of my career. I wanted to be known for my skills and what I've dedicated the last 11 years of my life to and not the 'bi UFC fighter' that I'm sure would just be translated to 'gay UFC fighter.'"

He ended the social media post by saying: "At the end of the day, I know my character, morals and who I am as a person. As much as I'm getting hated/s—ed on I'm getting an equal amount of support and it means a f—ton." Molina, 25, has competed in three UFC fights and has won all three of them. In his mixed martial arts career, Molina has posted an 11-2 record and has won his last 10 fights. His last match was in June when he defeated Zhalgas Zhumagulov via split decision. He is currently serving a suspension handed down by the Nevada Athletic Commission for his alleged role in a UFC betting scandal. His coach, James Krause, was also involved, and the suspension will continue until the investigations end.