UFC's Rachael Ostovich Says She's Gained the 'Quarantine 15' Alongside Bikini Shots

With millions of people spending time at home in quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there have been concerns about potential weight gain. Gyms are closed and exercise equipment is sold out seemingly everywhere. UFC fighter Rachel Ostovich is among those that are worried about putting on extra pounds, which she revealed with a recent post on social media.

The 29-year-old fighter posted two photos on Instagram that showed her soaking up the sun. She was wearing a neon green bikini and was standing in knee-deep water with mountains in the background. She was enjoying the water but also said that she had put on the "quarantine 15" during her time at home. Although some fans on Instagram didn't quite see it.

"Anybody else gained that quarantine 15? [pig emoji][laughing face emoji][zany face emoji]" she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. Ostovich also posted a message about using her discount code to purchase a bikini on sale. Several users responded by posting a multitude of fire emojis.

Ostovich has not entered the octagon since Jan. 19, 2019, when she lost to Paige VanZant by submission. She was previously scheduled to face off with Shana Dobson at UFC on ESPN+ 26 in New Zealand to start 2020. However, she pulled out of the bout and was replaced by Brazilian fighter Priscila Cachoeira. This was the second consecutive fight that she pulled out after being replaced by Polyana Viana for UFC Uruguay in August 2019.

The Hawaiian-born fighter has achieved a 4-5 record in her professional career, but she is only 1-2 since entering the UFC. She defeated Karine Gevorgyan during The Ultimate Fighter 26 finale on Dec. 1, 2017, but has not won since. She lost to Montana De La Rosa by submission in 2018 and then VanZant in 2019.

Several other prominent figures have expressed concern about gaining weight during quarantine and have put in work. Carrie Underwood released her fit52 fitness app and has been using it to keep active during this extended period of time at home. She, along with her husband Mike Fisher, has been doing numerous bodyweight workouts based on a deck of cards.

Videos posted on her Instagram account showed a variety of exercises including planks, push-ups and lunges. Weights were not used as frequently but the couple still felt the effect of the workouts. Fisher even appeared to take a few breaks during the session to catch his breath.