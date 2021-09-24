UFC Star Jon Jones Arrested Following Hall of Fame Honor

UFC star Jon Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Friday morning, according to ESPN. He was charged with misdemeanor battery, domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle. The arrest comes just hours after one of his fights was honored at the UFC Hall of Fame.

“The facts are still developing, we really don’t know yet the full story so I’m not going to make any comment until I have a chance to talk to Jon and until we see how this plays out,” Jones adviser, Richard Schaefer told ESPN. Jones was arrested at a resort new Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

This is not the first time Jones had run-ins with the law. Last year, Jones, 34, was arrested on a DWI charge and pleaded guilty. “I literally just got stir-crazy,” Jones said in the body cam footage. “I just wanted to have a drive. This is my first drive in two weeks. And, I saw these homeless guys. I was being nice to them, having a conversation with them, treating them like humans.” Jones also dealt with two failed drug tests in his career.

Most considered Jones as one of the best fighters in UFC history. He has posted a 26-1 record (with one no contest), and his only loss came against Matt Hamil back in 2009 via disqualification. The no-contest came in 2017 when he beat Daniel Cormier, but the ruling was overturned when Jones had a positive drug test. He was stripped of the light heavyweight title but won it back in 2018 after beating Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 232. Jones’ last match was in February 2020 when he defeated Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The fight that was inducted to the UFC Hall of Fame was his first bout with Gustafsson at UFC 165. Currently, Jones is gaining weight so he can move to the heavyweight class.

In June, Jones talked about the long process of moving up to the heavyweight division. “I know lots of them do, that’s why I’m not going to allow anyone to rush me,” Jones responded to a fan. “Becoming a heavy weight is a serious process. Not many people understands what it takes to do it the right way. I’ll be back when I’m good and ready.”