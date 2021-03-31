UFC: Jon Jones Sounds off About Reported Francis Ngannou Fight Contract

✖

When Francis Ngannou knocked out Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 to capture the heavyweight title, fans immediately asked about his next fight. Several said that Ngannou needs to face off with Jon Jones, but some tweets are not providing optimism. Jones just sounded off about the first offered contract.

"I had a brief phone meeting with UFC‘s lawyer Hunter [Campbell] a few days ago," Jones tweeted on Wednesday. "As of right now, I expressed to him that anywhere around eight to $10 million would be way too low for a fight of this magnitude. That’s all that has been discussed so far." The first tweet did not reveal the amount that Jones hopes to earn for taking part in a fight against Ngannou.

Jones continued and tweeted that people are extremely excited about the potential fight and that he is just trying to have that one payday that all fighters "believe is one day possible" for them to receive. He also took a shot at Dana White and Conor McGregor, saying that he tweeted "show me the money" and "pissed off the boss." Jones said that McGregor would have prompted a whiskey night if he had tweeted the same thing.

"I’m supposed to be waiting for what their offer is going to be. Really hoping the numbers are nowhere near that low. I guess we will see what happens," Jones added. "One thing I’m sure of, I’ve never had more people excited to see A fight than they are now, I literally can’t walk to my mail box without someone asking me about the fight."

There were several people that continued to respond to Jones on social media after he talked about the reported contract offer. Some said that he deserves the money after achieving a record of 26-1-0 (one NC). Others claimed that he was scared of Ngannou and is trying to "duck the fight."

Whether the fans supported or booed him, Jones made it clear that he believes this fight would be massive for the UFC. He said that it would bring in thousands of new viewers and that he could do something unprecedented after vacating his light heavyweight title and moving up to heavyweight.

"I feel like this fight is monumental, matchup‘s like this don’t come very often in a lifetime," Jones tweeted. "Me stopping Francis in my first fight up at heavyweight would be nothing short of extraordinary. [Muhammad] Ali versus [George] foreman, hosted by the UFC."