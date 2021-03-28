Jon Jones Reacts to Francis Ngannou's UFC 260 KO

✖

Two top heavyweights in Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic met in a championship bout Saturday night during UFC 260. Miocic won the first fight at UFC 220, but Ngannou knocked out his opponent and sparked comments from a potential opponent. Jon Jones said to "show me the money."

The tweet was one of many that "Bones" sent on Saturday night after watching Ngannou knock out Miocic. He addressed the amount of weight he gained after vacating his light heavyweight title and confirmed that he wants to take on Ngannou. "If anyone is wondering if I really want to fight, the answer is yes. I also really want to get paid," Jones tweeted, but he was not yet done.

There were several UFC fans that responded to Jones on Saturday night and made strong comments about his intentions. Many said that he was "actually scared to fight" and proclaimed that he would use the money excuse to keep pushing off a potential matchup. Jones saw these comments and did not hold back.

"I quit the light heavyweight division, literally gained a massive amount of weight. And now people are saying I’m afraid? Everyone but me claiming that I’m afraid. All I asked was to get paid," Jones tweeted. "Conor McGregor wants big money, it’s expected. Jon Jones wants money, now he’s scare."

As Jones explained, he has been putting in a lot of work to gain weight and move up to the heavyweight division. He also said that he hasn't lost a fight during his UFC career but is still dealing with comments about whether he is scared. Jones referred to these strong comments as "bulls—."

UFC's Dana White heard about the tweets and faced questions on Saturday night. Reporters asked about a potential Jones-Ngannou matchup, and White responded by saying that the fight is possible. However, he clarified that Jones has to "pick up the phone" and get the deal done.

"Derrick Lewis is the fight to make, but if Jon Jones really wants that fight, and listen, it’s one thing to go out and tweet and say you want it, and I put on the weight and this and that – do you want the fight?" White asked during his press conference, per MMA Fighting. "I promise you we can call Derrick Lewis or one of these other heavyweights and they want the fight.

"If Jon Jones really wants the fight, Jon Jones knows he can get the fight," White continued. "All he’s got to do is call and do it. It’s easy to say you want the fight, but if you really want the fight, Francis Ngannou is the heavyweight champion of the world right now. All he’s got to do is pick up the phone and call [UFC EVP and Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell] and we can get the deal done.”