UFC Fighter Arrested on Burglary and Weapons Charges

Former UFC fighter Karl Roberson was arrested in New Jersey for allegedly being involved in a theft of more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and valuables from a home, the Howell Township (New Jersey) police department announced on Saturday, per ESPN. Roberson is being charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and several weapons offenses in Monmouth County. The 32-year-old was arrested on March 23 during a motor vehicle stop, and an investigation revealed had been connected to the burglary, according to police.

While searching the vehicle, police discovered a handgun with an extended magazine, packages of suspected crack cocaine, marijuana and other times related to the crime. Roberson spent seven weeks in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution before being released on bail, Howell police detective Ryan Jackson said.

Police also arrested another man allegedly involved in the burglary, 32-year-old Dathan Thompson. The two men allegedly entered the home on Dec. 26 by forcing open a rear door and stole more than $200,000 worth of jewelry and other valuables. They wore masks and gloves and were captured on surveillance video.

The home belongs to Ryan Leonard who met Roberson when they were teenagers, according to Fox News. He told the outlet how he believes Roberson and Thompson targeted him while he was about to finish building his home. "We did before and after videos of the house that I directly sent to Karl…showing him the before and after thinking we're on the same page," Leonard said. "We're both from Neptune, both successful. Like 'Hey man, check out the new digs.'

"He used those before and after videos to map out my house basically and know where the bedroom was. It shows the closet, the remodel, and he clearly knew I had jewelry because I wear it everywhere." Leonard, who is the CEO of NJF Worldwide, revealed that his $80,000 Presidential Rolex was stolen along with $60,000 in Cuban chains apiece and a $30,000 bracelet. When police told Leonard that Roberson was the primary suspect in the case, he didn't beleive it at first but changed his mind when he saw the video footage.

"The body language, everything. That's what set it all off," Leonard said. "We knew from that point on it was Karl just from the body language, the build. Knowing him for 19 years, the mannerism. The little trot that he did out of the closet. It was very similar to his UFC jog around the ring. Every little thing knowing someone for that long I kinda just picked it up from there."

Roberson has an overall mixed martial arts record of 9-6. He won his six first matches but was released from UFC last July after losing four straight matches. Roberson, who competed in the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions, earned a UFC contract in 2017 after defeating Ryan Spann on Dana White's Contender Series.