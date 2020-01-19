UFC 246: Tom Brady’s ‘GOAT’ Entrance Lights up Social Media With Spirited Response

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is in Las Vegas Saturday night for UFC 246, which features the return of Conor McGregor to the octagon. UFC President Dana White tweeted a video of Brady arriving at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada, and the post earned plenty of attention from fans. Brady had the time to visit Las Vegas this weekend after the Patriots lost to the Tennessee Titans earlier this month in the first weekend of the NFL playoffs.

There are goats loose at T Mobile pic.twitter.com/slGI2h3Cgk — Dana White (@danawhite) January 19, 2020

“There are goats loose at T Mobile,” White tweeted, referring to Brady as the “greatest of all time.”

“Guess since he doesn’t have a championship game tomorrow,” one fan replied, referring to the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

“As they say in Brasil – Gisele Bündchen’s husband,” another person tweeted.

“Dana, I don’t see Peyton Manning- where are the GOATs you are talking about?” another joked.

I hear he likes jewelry. pic.twitter.com/IsEHS6ZJ7D — Binary (@lIllIlbinary) January 19, 2020

“I love you [Brady]!!! Just screamed out loud seeing you on TV!!” one big Brady fan wrote.

Brady last played on Jan. 4, when the Titans pulled off the upset over the Patriots in Foxborough, winning 20-13. The Titans then shocked the Baltimore Ravens, winning 28-12. On Sunday, they will face the Kansas City Chiefs for a chance to play in Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2 in Miami.

dana i respect you but never fuking again take the word goat if it is not artem !!!!! pic.twitter.com/is97Pbcpr1 — Inno (@draganjelec1) January 19, 2020

Brady won his sixth Super Bowl last year. Although Brady is now 42, he still plans on playing in 2020 and is in no rush to make any decisions.

“The contract things, a week after the season, I would say these things haven’t even started to pick up. It’s really not my concern at this point,” Brady said earlier this week. “It’s been about decompressing and resting my mind a little bit and resting my body and spending time with the people who have supported me over the last six months.”

UFC 246 ends with Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor facing Cowboy Donald Cerrone. It is McGregor’s first match since UFC 229 in October 2018, when he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

