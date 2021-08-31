Jake Paul Says He's 'Retired' From Boxing Following Win Over Tyron Woodley

✖

Is Jake Paul ending his boxing career? After beating former UFC Champion Tyron Woodley in his fourth boxing match, the 24-year-old YouTube star went to Twitter on Monday to announce their he's a "retired boxer." It's not clear how serious Paul is known for his wild antics on social media.

It is very possible Paul won't compete in another match based on what he told Showtime's Ariel Helwani after his win on Sunday. "I think I might need to need chill out for a second, figure out who I am," he said, per Yahoo Sports. "I'm only 24. I'm changing, I'm growing, I'm learning a lot. I'm going through ups and downs. I'm making mistakes, but I'm keeping my head on straight. I'm just going to get back in the gym when I'm ready and we'll see."

Updated status: Retired boxer — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 30, 2021

Paul has yet to lose a match. However, he has faced guys who have never competed in a professional fight, which has led to critics question Paul's legitimacy as a boxer. When it comes to Sunday's fight, it was the first time where Paul didn't win via knockout as he claimed the victory via split decision.

"I feel like I won the fight," Woodley said, per CBS Sports. "I feel like Jake is a great opponent. I came in great shape because I knew he could take a punch. No disrespect but f— the [Tommy] Fury fight, Jake and I can run it back. Nobody is going to sell a PPV like we did. I felt like he was tough. I hit him and the ropes held him up."

Paul thought he would have won via unanimous decision. "Let's be honest, that's bulls—. I mean, come on. Especially in my hometown? Where is that judge at? Come on," Paul said. "He hit me with one real shot. I don't know what they were looking at. It's all good. Still got the victory. I got eight rounds under my belt. I'm doing things what no one has done. To go against a Hall of Famer and five-time UFC champion and win when the pressure is on?" If Paul isn't retired, it's likely he will face Woodley again down the road. He also could face Conor McGregor or Tommy Fury if he wants to take on a different opponent.