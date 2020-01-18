UFC 246 McGregor vs. Cerrone: How to Watch, What Time the Fight Starts, and What Channel

Saturday night, Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone and Conor McGregor will face off against each other during UFC 246. This will be the Irishman’s long-anticipated return to the octagon and will provide both fighters with an opportunity to register a win once again. Here is when the fight will take place:

UFC 246 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The prelims will start at 8 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPN. These fights will be available to all viewers with access to the sports channel. The main card, however, is a pay-per-view event and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN+.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In order to watch the pay-per-view, viewers will have to download the ESPN+ app. It is available on iOS mobile devices, Android mobile devices, Roku, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Playstation 3, and many smart TVs. A subscription to the streaming service is required, as is purchasing the pay-per-view event for $64.99.

McGregor and Cerrone will face off during the event. They are expected to walk out at 12:15 a.m. ET, but that could change depending on the previous bouts. The full main card is listed below, with the exception of Alexa Grasso vs. Claudia Gadelha. Grasso missed weight by 5.5 pounds, which forced the matchup to be canceled.

Anthony Pettis (22-9) vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira (16-2)

Brian Kelleher (19-10) vs. Ode Osbourne (6-2, 1NC)

Aleksei Oleinik (57-13-1) vs. Maurice Greene (8-3)

Holly Holm (12-5) vs. Raquel Pennington (10-7)

Conor McGregor (21-4) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-13, 1 NC)

Cerrone has the most wins in UFC history, including the most finishes to his name, but he has gone 0-2 in the past two bouts. McGregor, on the other hand, lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in Oct. 2018. Both fighters are searching for a victory, as well as bragging rights on Saturday night.

McGregor is currently the favorite entering the bout and many CBS Sports analysts expect him to secure a victory by TKO in the first two rounds. There are questions about McGregor’s cardio after a significant time away from the octagon, but his ability as a striker is viewed as a path to victory. Although Cerrone could gain a significant advantage by taking the fight to the ground.

The outcome of UFC 246 is currently unknown, but the answer will be provided Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena.

Photo Credit: Steve Marcus/Getty Images