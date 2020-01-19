UFC 246: Fans Are Hyped for Conor McGregor vs. ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone

With UFC 246 mere hours away, fans of Mixed Martial Arts are making their predictions for the battle between Conor McGregor and Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone. This Saturday night bout will be McGregor’s long-awaited return to the octagon after a March 2019 retirement, one that has been teased many times.

The ESPN+ pay-per-view event will not start until 10 p.m. ET while McGregor and Cerrone are not expected to enter the octagon until after 12 a.m. ET. This provides fans with plenty of time to pre-game the bout and make their predictions and bold claims.

Some of these fans believe that McGregor will secure a TKO in the first two rounds while others see Cerrone claiming a victory after taking the fight to the ground. If the fight goes the distance, the expectation among these fans is that Cowboy will win by decision.

There is no shortage of predictions for the bout, but the fact remains that these fans are already buzzing about UFC 246. They can’t wait to see McGregor back in the octagon and facing off with another talented contender in Cerrone.

McGregor vs. Cerrone isn’t the biggest bout in UFC history, but it does offer many storylines and a significant amount of intrigue. There are many fans that genuinely have no idea how this battle will play out. McGregor could knock out Cerrone early, or he could take a vicious kick to the chin and suffer a defeat in his long-awaited return. Those are only two of the multiple possible outcomes for Saturday’s bout.

Despite having no earthly idea who will reign victorious at the T-Mobile Arena, the fans are fired up for this battle. There will be no shortage of personality in the octagon. The same can be said for the amount of experience and talent shared between the two fighters. This combination of factors is only making the fans more excited about the impending battle.

My money is on Cowboy. McGregor hasn’t been at his best since before all the arrests. — Chanceroonie (@chanceroonie) January 18, 2020

Will McGregor take care of business in his return to the octagon, securing a victory in the process? There are certainly many that believe this to be true. After all, he is the favorite entering the bout. This is not a universal opinion, however, as many have voiced the opinion that Cerrone will be the winner on Saturday night.

Some users threw their support behind Cowboy on social media, saying that he would be defeating the Irishman at the T-Mobile Arena. The reason being that McGregor has not been active in the UFC since Oct. 2018. There are some concerns about him being rusty.

I have McGregor pinned to win tonight.



I wouldn’t be mad if Cowboy head kick KOs him.#UFC246 — Zac G. (@afrothund3r007) January 18, 2020

McGregor is one of the more divisive fighters in the UFC due to his personality and the various legal issues that he has faced since a loss to Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov. This has resulted in many UFC fans hoping to see the Irishman lose badly on Saturday night.

There were a significant number of fans voicing on the opinion that they just want to see McGregor lose. He is technically the favorite to win entering Saturday night’s card, but that doesn’t mean that the fans are happy about that fact.

McGregor looked heavy (on weight but heavy) and his gas tank is known to run empty fast, so I think he’ll go out guns blazing but Cowboy will endure and overcome. Cowboy by rear naked choke after landing a head kick on the 2nd — DJ Rod Fuentes (@djrodfuentes) January 18, 2020

Throughout his UFC career, McGregor has been known as someone that struggles with going the distance. The fans believe that he simply does not have the endurance to make it to a decision, and they think that this will play a role during Saturday night’s battle.

Many fans expressed the opinion that McGregor will be searching for a quick knockout on Saturday night. They think his absence from the octagon has resulted in some issues with conditioning, which could result in Cowboy gaining an advantage if the fight lasts beyond two rounds.

Ready for the McGregor & Cowboy fight tonight! — Outlaw Country (@_OutlawCountry) January 18, 2020

Will McGregor win on Saturday night after knocking out Cowboy, or will the veteran take care of business and get back on the winning track? The answer was unknown as the big event drew near, but there were many fans on social media making their predictions. Although McGregor’s status as the favorite did lead to a majority voicing the opinion that he will secure a win after a long absence.

Some fans, however, didn’t make a prediction about the big bout. Instead, they simply expressed their excitement about this big battle. McGregor vs. Cerrone is a big-name battle, and they are simply fired up for the opportunity to watch the two men go toe-to-toe.

Everyone seems to be doubting Cowboy? Remember he is extremely dangerous and the pressures off him completely. I’m a neutral for tonights main event but have visions of McGregor taking a kick to the chin, night night. #UFC246 pic.twitter.com/YmZbaGFE5n — Ric Flair (@__getthesehands) January 18, 2020

There is a considerable amount of hype heading into Saturday night’s bout, and the majority of fans believe that McGregor will be heading home with another victory on his record. He is the favorite and some fans can envision the time away giving him an advantage over the veteran in Cerrone.

However, there are some fans that see the bout playing out in a different manner. They fully expect the underdog to secure a victory after being counted out. In fact, these fans are waiting for a big knockout.

I don’t have a dog in tonight’s main event, but I cannot see this fight ending in any other way than a Conor McGregor victory. Cowboys demeanour during fight week has been alarming. He just looks happy to be there and already appears to be partially subscribed to defeat. #UFC246 — Jordan Patu (@Jordan_Patu) January 18, 2020

It seems that every UFC fan has a prediction for the fight on Saturday night. Some believe that McGregor will take care of business given his history as a striker while others see Cerrone’s ground game playing a significant role. Some users on Twitter, however, see a different factor playing a role.

According to some posts on social media, there are UFC fans that see Cowboy losing due to his approach to the fight. They don’t think he is mentally prepared for this battle with a confident competitor such as McGregor.

