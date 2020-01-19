UFC 246: Conor McGregor Shows Focus While Getting His Hands Wrapped, Fans Are Hyped

Conor McGregor and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone are preparing for their long-anticipated battle at UFC 246. There are mere minutes remaining until the walkout, and the tension is building. McGregor is also showing off his focus while going through a necessary pre-fight ritual.

The UFC account dropped a video on Twitter that showed McGregor getting his hands wrapped prior to the bout. There was another individual working on his neck to ensure that no setbacks arise during the fight. However, what drew the most attention is that McGregor was staring forward with an intense look in his eyes. The fans believed that he was ready to go.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Conor is coming back to destroy he looks in top notch shape… welcome back soon to be triple champ,” one user wrote in response. There was no doubt in the minds of some fans that the Irishman would be the winner on Saturday.

“Round 1 knockout,” a fan predicted. Others weighed in by saying that McGregor is the pay-per-view champ and that this would truly be a great fight. One fan even proclaimed that those who think McGregor is washed are completely delusional.

Interestingly enough, there was a significant amount of fans that had some questions after seeing McGregor getting his hands wrapped. They were confused because he was still dressed in the clothing that he wore to the stadium. Why wasn’t he dressed in his fight shorts yet?

“Because everyone gets wrapped while still wearing their suit,” one user wrote. Another asked if McGregor would be wearing the suit into the arena before ripping off his clothes in front of the crowd. They expected him to combine Mixed Martial Arts with exotic dancing.

Regardless of the reasoning behind McGregor still wearing his clothes, there were many fans that simply appreciated his return to the octagon. They couldn’t wait to see him in action and didn’t care what he was wearing. Although the official Twitter account of Guy Ritchie’s new film, The Gentlemen, did add to the conversation while writing that McGregor was “looking pure class in that suit.”

The outcome of Saturday’s bout is not determined just yet, but the fans of McGregor have no doubt that he will be the ultimate winner. One even reinforced this opinion after seeing the video of him getting wrapped, writing: “Eye of the f–ing tiger.”

Photo Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images