Tyson Fury Gives Positive Update on Newborn Baby in ICU

Tyson Fury just shared some great news about his newborn baby. On Monday, the boxing champion and his wife, Paris, went to Twitter to announce their baby girl Athena is ready to leave the hospital after being put in intensive care almost immediately after birth. This is the couple's sixth child and third daughter.

"Just here feeding my little girl," Fury said in the video. "Out of the ICU, on the mend - she'll be going home soon. "Thank you to God and thank you to all of the doctors and nurses out there." Last week, Fury announced that Athena was placed in ICU and was hoping she would be able to leave soon.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support," Fury wrote in his Instagram story. "The baby is in a stable position and doing well. Hopefully, she comes out of ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers. Paris is doing great. God Bless." It's not clear, what Athena was battling, but Fury's fans are happy with the latest update.

"Congratulations you and your family deserve our prayers when you went through the difficult time at your daughter's birth," one person responded. "Thank you for all you have done for people with mental problems." This news comes right as Fury is getting ready for his rematch with Deontay Wilder, which will happen on Oct. 9. Fury's father, John Fury, had a warning for his son if he doesn't change his training style.

"He's out there and he's not under the watchful eye, he's around all these yes men when he gets out," Fury's father said to BT Sport. "Because when he gets off the plane in Las Vegas, you've got 200 yes men waiting for him looking to get that from him. Because he's the Pied Piper, ain't he? That's what he does. People follow him around just to get what they can and they're saying 'Yes, Tyson. You're this, you're that, you're the best in the world. We love you.'"

Tyson Fury's last match was against Wilder in Feb. 2020, and he won via TKO to claim the WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. The first matchup between the two was in Dec. 2018 and the match ended in a draw. Fury has yet to lose a match in his boxing career, while Wilder has only lost one match, which was against Fury.