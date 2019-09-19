DEA to Investigate Death of Los Angeles Angels Pitcher Tyler Skaggs

The death of Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has now led to the U.S. Drug and Enforcement Administration getting involved. According to a report by ESPN, the DEA is investigating where Skaggs got the drugs in his system when he died on July 1. When the autopsy was released on Aug. 30, it was revealed that Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone and ethanol in his system.

One DEA official told ESPN the agency will get involved when fentanyl is in the mix. The drug is known as a “powerful synthetic opioid” that has been linked to a few celebrity deaths such as Prince, Tom Petty and Mac Miller.

Once the autopsy was released, Skaggs’ family released a statement:

“We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol,” the statement read, according to the Los Angeles Times via Sporting News. “That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

“We are grateful for the work of the detectives in the Southlake Police Department and their ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding Tyler’s death. We were shocked to learn that it may involve an employee of the Los Angeles Angels. We will not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them. To that end, we have hired attorney Rusty Hardin to assist us.”

The MLB has started its own investigation on the matter and the Angels have released their own statement when it comes to the family’s allegation of an Angels employee could be involved in the death.

“Everyone’s searching for facts, and everyone within the organization wants facts,” Angels general manager Billy Eppler said. “Which is why we are actively cooperating with an investigation. It kind of goes without saying that I cannot comment more on the situation until the police conclude their investigation.”

Because of Skaggs’ death the MLB is considering testing players for opioids which is something that’s already done in the minor leagues.

“For several reasons, including the tragic loss of a member of our fraternity and other developments happening in the country as a whole, it is appropriate and important to reexamine all of our drug protocols relating to education, treatment and prevention,” Tony Clark of the MLBPA said in a statement.