Erin Andrews Has Emotional Reaction to Joe Buck and Troy Aikman Leaving Fox for ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman ESPN Announces New Broadcast Team for ‘Monday Night Football’ 2022 Season and Erin Andrews is not happy. The Fox NFL sideline reporter talked about Buck and Aikman leaving on the Calm Down with Erin and Charissa podcast with her co-host Charissa Thompson. Andrews, who worked with Buck and Aikman the last few years, admitted she cried when she first heard the news.

“This all happened fast,” Andrews said, per the New York Post. “I wasn’t expecting it. I’ll be completely honest, I don’t think a lot of people were. I am known for being one tough cookie. I can deal with a lot of things, I have dealt with a lot of things, but when I had to speak to both of those guys separately when they both had officially left, oh God I cried.

“I don’t think they both expected that from me. I’ll cry right now… I told both of them I came to Fox to work with them. I just thought it would be so cool to do games with them. You [Charissa] said it perfectly, I know these people sometimes better than my husband.” Andrews went on to talk about the time she spent with Buck and Aikman over the years.

“Every Thanksgiving I am with them. Past two Christmases I’ve been with them,” Andrews said. “They’ve listened to my fertility issues, they knew about my cancer issues. I’ve listened to them [talk about] their daughters or having their babies and things like that. It’s just crazy, they literally become your family, and they at times are closer to you than your actual blood family or husband or anything like that.”

Buck and Aikman will be calling the Monday Night Football games for ESPN. The duo has been calling NFL games for Fox since 2002 and Andrews came to the network from ESPN in 2012. “I don’t hold it against anybody for leaving, look I left ESPN after being there for eight years and came to Fox,” she said. “Like I said at the Pat Summerall Award [dinner], that was one of the best career moves I ever made. A lot of that had to do with, yes my crew, but my relationship with those two. They became my brothers and they became my [real] best friends so I’m sad but I’m so happy for them.” According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Andrews’s contract is up with Fox. She could either re-sign with the network or join Amazon or NBC since they need sideline reporters for their games this fall.