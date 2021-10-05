Tour NFL Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith’s Nearly 11,000-Square-Foot $2.2M Dallas Mansion

Emmitt Smith is selling his beautiful mansion was built over 25 years ago according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com. The NFL Hall of Famer recently listed his 10,806-square-foot home in Dallas with a few bonuses. The buyer of the home will have the chance to eat dinner with the Dallas Cowboys legend. The cost of the home is $2.2 million, which is appropriate considering Smith’s jersey number was 22.

“This home is special because it’s the ideal place to host friends and family, just as Emmitt has done many times over the years,” listing agent Arthur Greenstein of Douglas Elliman tells PEOPLE. He also said: “Now that his kids are grown, he is looking to downsize and is excited for the next owners to love the home as much as he has.”

Smith loves the home for one very good reason. “One of my favorite aspects of the home is that it’s perfect for entertaining,” he said. “With a large dining room table that fits 22 people, a media room, and a large game room, this home is ready for the new owners to create their own memories with both friends and loved ones.” Here’s a look at Smith’s insane mansion.

The Front

The front of the house looks impressive with the smooth driveway and a gate for guests and family members to enter in and out. The home was built in 1995, which was at the height of Smith’s NFL career.

Living Room

The living room seems like it can fit five families. And to nobody’s surprise, this is one of the two living rooms in the very spacious home.

Kitchen

This is why Smith wants to have a dinner date with the buyer. The kitchen has enough size to cook massive family meals. And with Smith running behind a large offensive line during his playing days, it’s possible he used the kitchen a lot.

Bedroom

This is one of the five bedrooms in the home. It’s hard to tell how big the room is from the photo, but it looks just as big, if not bigger than the living rooms.

Game Room

This has to be one of the more popular rooms in the house. There’s nothing wrong with playing pool all day long. Also, the NFL carpet is a very nice touch.

Theatre

If the game room is the most popular room in the home, the theatre has to be a close second. It’s likely the room was used a lot over the last year due to the new movies being released on various streaming services due to the COVD-19 pandemic.

Outside/Pool

With the home being located in Texas, the pool is likely used a lot as well. It seems like whoever buys the home will never want to leave. It will be interesting to see who ends up landing the home that was built for one of the best players in NFL history.