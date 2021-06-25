Top WWE Superstar Reportedly Undergoes Surgery

✖

WWE is down one top Superstar, and we now know why. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, Montez Ford had voluntary surgery and it's not injury-related. Meltzer said Ford shouldn't miss too much time, and it happened on Thursday, which was one day after his third wedding anniversary with WWE Superstar Bianca Belair. Ford confirmed he had a procedure done via social media.

Ford makes up one-half of the tag team The Street Profits with Angelo Dawkins. On the previous episode of SmackDown, Ford suffered a storyline injury as WWE announced he was dealing with a partial rib fracture and torn intercostal cartilage. The injuries happened while Ford was taking on Chad Gable. He was then attacked by Gable's partner Otis, who hit him with several splashes.

The Street Profits had a lot of success since coming up to the main roster. They won the Raw Tag Team Championship last year and then claimed the SmackDown Tag Team Championship when were drafted to the blue brand. When talking to Comicbook.com, Ford talked about him and Dawkins having singles matches and possibly going their separate ways.

"But as far as us having singles matches, it's one of the things that like, if myself and Dawkins were to get drafted and go separate ways, it would definitely be one of those situations where like, he'll support me and be all for it and vice versa," Ford previously told ComicBook.com. "It's one of those things where we'll just be supportive, man. So yeah, it'd be definitely one of those things that we'd be supportive and be excited about, but I don't think that's happening any time soon," Ford said. "Because like I said, I can fly around and jump, but I definitely need my tag team partner to knock over these bigger guys, man."

The Street Profits made their WWE Debut in 2016 as they joined NXT. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship in June 2019 and held on to the title for 88 days. They were seen on the main roster doing backstage segments that year and when drafted to the Raw brand in October. The Street Profits won the Raw Tag Team titles in March 2020 and held on to the bets for 224 days. They claimed the SmackDown Tag Team titles in October from The New Day and were champs for 88 days.