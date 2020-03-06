Tony Stewart Announces Return to Racing and NASCAR Fans Are Beside Themselves

Tony Stewart is making his way back to the track. On Wednesday, the NASCAR Hall of Famer announced he’s returning to racing after retiring from the sport full-time at the end of the 2016 season. He will race in the Indiana 250 on July 4, which is part of the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Everyone knows what Indy means to me, so I can’t think of a better place to race on Fourth of July weekend,” Stewart, who grew up 45 minutes from Indianapolis in the towns of Columbus and Rushville, Indiana, said in a team release per NASCAR.com. “It’s going to be cool making history by turning left and right in a stock car at the Brickyard, and the racing will be full of action and contact. Any time you can drive any race car at the speedway is special, and you know I’m going for the win. The date is already circled on my calendar.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Here’s a look at what fans have to say about Stewart’s return.

Coming Home

There’s no place like home… and home is where I’ll be on the Fourth of July. pic.twitter.com/VPi07b9gqV — Tony Stewart (@TonyStewart) March 4, 2020

Stewart released video on Wednesday, revealing one of reasons he’s coming back is because it’s something he has planned since his retirement. He has won a total of 11 Xfinity races and the race on July 4 will take place in his hometown.

Welcome Back

Glad to have you coming back @TonyStewart . Your the best wheelman to ever sit in a car. This day has been a long time coming💪 See you there bud! — SmokeFan14_B20 (@smokefanb20) March 4, 2020

Another Stewart fan is happy to see him back in the mix. Even if it’s a one-time-only affair, NASCAR fans are more than ready to see “Smoke” in action because he’s one of the best to ever do it as he has won three NASCAR Cup championships.

Screaming

Another fan has no words because of the excitement level. Stewart was recently inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame and he couldn’t believe it.

“It’s surreal,” Stewart said at the time per NASCAR.com. “You think of the sport being 70 years old and there’s 55 guys in this Hall. I can think of 55 guys off the top of my head right now that deserve to be in here, I feel like more than me. It’s truly an honor to be here. (Thursday) night’s dinner with the guys that are already in the Hall, to have that intimate dinner with those guys just really put it in perspective. I felt like a little kid who was tagging along.”

Race In Daytona

That’s freakin awesome to see you race a stock car again…I have always wished you come back and race Daytona 500 one last time….the bigdaddy of them all that has alluded your trophy case…anyhow here’s to a great race at Indy! 🍻 — Ara Gunusen (@AGunusen) March 4, 2020

One Twitter user is happy to see Stewart back, but could we see him race in the Daytona 500 again? As much success Stewart has had in his career, he has never won the biggest race of the year. He finished second in 2004 and finished third in 2008.

Birthday Present

My dad does not have internet so I’m saving this for his 80th birthday surprise this Sunday! ♥️♥️ #smokeonthetrack — LJohnson (@leeannej) March 4, 2020

This fan is saving this news for a family member who doesn’t have internet. This news was a nice surprise for NASCAR fans because Stewart has nothing to prove. But with this race being in his hometown, it made sense for him to come back for the Indiana 250.

Filling the Void

@TonyStewart Thank U!! Its been a tremendous void for us Nascar fans since @JeffGordonWeb, U, @TonyStewart, & @DaleJr have retired!! Really Good to see U & @DaleJr come run a few Races for us!! Thank U & @DaleJr for doing these races for us Die hard Nascar fans!! — Jimmy Dale Corley Jr (@Dale8810Jr) March 4, 2020

This fan is excited because he was one of the few legends to leave NASCAR in the last few years. Along with Stewart, Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. have retired from racing full-time and Jimmie Johnson will call it a career after this season.

One Question

The real question is will you climb the fence again if you win? 😂 — Nathan (@nathanjreese) March 4, 2020

There is one burning question about Stewart’s return and it has to do with him possibly winning? After a win, Stewart would climb the fence and celebrate with the fans. If he wins on July 4, he would have no choice but to do the same thing.