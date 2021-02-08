Tony Romo and Wife Candice Go 'to the Max' in Skechers Super Bowl Commercial

✖

Tony Romo is staying busy during Super Bowl LV (which can be seen for free). Not only is the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback calling the game with Jim Nantz for CBS, but he is also in a new commercial with his wife, Candice. The couple is working with Skechers in its "To the Max" campaign to promote Max Cushioning footwear. In the commercial, Romo and Candice reveal how comfort and humor make life more enjoyable.

"This has been the most unusual year, season and playoffs ever," Romo said in a press release. “I’m happy to be back in the CBS booth for the Super Bowl, and back with Skechers for another campaign during the Big Game—this time with Candice. We do things to the max at home in Texas, Skechers does comfort to the max with Max Cushioning, and we brought it all together in true Romo style. Not much is funnier than me trying to take a bite out of a sandwich that’s bigger than my head."

Romo previously appeared in a Skechers Super Bowl commercial in 2019. This is the eighth time Skechers has aired a commercial during the big game since first appearing in a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. The most notable Skechers Super Bowl commercials featured Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban watching a French bulldog named Mr. Quiggly in Skechers GOrun footwear. Other athletes and sports personalities who are on Skechers' roster are Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden, former NFL defensive end and current broadcaster Howie Long and boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.

Romo, who is also a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, joined CBS Sports after retiring from the NFL in 2016. He had a strong NFL career, holding several Cowboys' career records, including passing touchdowns, passing yards, most games with at least 300 passing yards and games with three or more touchdown passes, and his 97.1 passer rating is fourth all-time. But as good a football player Romo was, he gaining more fame in the broadcasting booth, signing a $17 million per year contract in 2020.

"I don’t think I stand out, Romo said. "I think everybody who’s doing it at that level is really outstanding. I’ve learned from everyone who received similar acknowledgments before me and think we’re ultimately trying to learn from each other. You know, I am lucky to have that job. It’s got to be one of the best jobs following a football career that anybody can have, and I feel very fortunate."