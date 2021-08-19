Tony Hawk Uses This Kelly Clarkson Song to Hype Himself Up

✖

Tony Hawk is admitting that there is one Kelly Clarkson song that he listens to in order to pump him up and get his head in the game. During an interview a Being Honest interview via Men's Journal, Hawk admits the song "Since U Been Gone" is the song hey and his crew would use when they weren't landing a new trick correctly. However, turning on that song would "almost always" help he said, admitting, "That became an anthem at our ramp for a while."

"If you were trying something and you weren't making it, someone would put that on to hype you up, and it almost always worked," he added. While he's clearly a fan of that song, he also revealed the one A-list celebrity he's quite the fan of. Jack Black is a fan-favorite in general, but when the professional skateboarder found out that the actor used to be an avid skateboarder himself, he became a huge fan.

"When I found out he was truly a hardcore skater in the mid-80s, that was a shock," he told the outlet. "Let's put it this way, he skated Upland Pipeline. There's a very small fraction of the population that even knows what Upland Pipeline is, let alone has skated there."

Clarkson, who won Season 1 of American Idol in 2002 at just 20 years old, recently admitted to Kevin Hart while a guest on his new show, Hart to Heart, that she and her cast members thought it was a "joke" and were unsure on how long the show would actually run for. "I mean, we didn't think it was going to come of anything. Like, we were the first season of American Idol. So, we were there for that paycheck that [SAG-AFTRA] gives you, to pay for some bills," she admitted. "Nobody knew that anything about actually come to fruition. That's what everyone hopes, but that doesn't usually happen."

After Clarkson's big win, she went on to with three Grammys and now has her own show, The Kelly Clarkson Show. She admitted that at the time of when she was on the hit reality competition series, they didn't have all of the luxuries that they have now for those competing. She noted she and her fellow competitors were dropped off at the mall and told to pick out outfits for national television, whereas now they have stylists. While she was unsure at the time of where everything would go following her win, she did say how "thankful" she was for the opportunity.