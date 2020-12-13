Tommy 'Tiny' Lister: 'No Holds Barred' Fans Pay Tribute to Late Zeus Actor
Friday star Tommy "Tiny" Lister passed away on Thursday at the age of 62. The cause of death was not revealed when his family confirmed his death, but his manager said that Lister had lingering COVID-19 symptoms. The news prompted tributes on social media from fans of Friday, as well as the film No Holds Barred. Lister played the character, Zeus, while starring next to Hulk Hogan, and he later used the same name in professional wrestling.
Following news that he had passed away, wrestling fans reminisced about the actor. WWE posted a tribute on social media, as did many other users. Several talked about how Lister may have been famous for Friday, but they primarily remembered him for his time in the wrestling ring. Others said that Lister was much nicer in real life than he was in professional wrestling or in various films.
2020 is legitimately the worst year ever, we've lost so many figures in the entertainment industry.
From Zeus in the WWF to 'Tiny' in Fresh Prince to Deebo in Friday - Tommy Lister gave me so many childhood memories.
Rest in Peace Tiny - condolences to his F&F... #Deebo #WWE pic.twitter.com/gla5P2M5n4— Raphael Wilson (@089968Raph__) December 11, 2020
RIP Tiny “Deebo” Lister. America’s favorite bully was a born entertainer who would pop into character at the drop of a hat terrifying people on and off camera. Followed by a big smile and laugh. Thank you for being a good dude at heart. I miss you already. pic.twitter.com/jIl8yEZU9c— Ice Cube (@icecube) December 11, 2020
Friday in Heaven for Deebo! 🤣 #RipZeus #JustDeeboIt pic.twitter.com/jNjxF6Ktxj— Matthew Ballou (@LegendofGrundy) December 12, 2020
RIP ZEUS “Z-Gangsta”! Yes Deebo from Friday was a pro-wrestler also. Rest easy Tom “Tiny” Lister Jr. pic.twitter.com/b57THyEkbn— Alexis Littlefoot (@YungLittlefoot) December 11, 2020
He also played deebo in the movie Friday you'll probably know him from that— Alex Lugo (@thesportsguy626) December 11, 2020
He was also in an episode of Fresh Prince. So random that I remember this. pic.twitter.com/De61f6skN6— 🇨🇦 Mikey 🇨🇦 (@Syborgg) December 11, 2020
Damn! I just watched little Nicky but in our family we call him Zeus. God rest his soul. Sending my deepest condolences to family & friends. #RIP pic.twitter.com/XamlkZhfUC— Alex Alexander (@RealAAlex) December 11, 2020
RIP to Tiny Lister, Jr. a.k.a. Deebo from Friday and Zeus from No Holds Barred and the WWF. #RIPTinyListerJr pic.twitter.com/lmlsqEnRbc— Jay (@theerainbowman) December 11, 2020
Vince made a movie for Hulk Hogan to act as a more-adult version of himself in, and Lister was cast as the villain. He did a great job and Vince brought him into WWF for 6 months on the back of it. https://t.co/DEUiqNC0Ou— BlackLivesMatterJustAsMuchAsWhiteLives (@sephjnr) December 11, 2020
Heard and read he was a super nice guy and completely thd opposite of the character zeus... if true, and I believe it is, he was one hell of an actor....and the whole no holds barred movie plot crossing over to then WWF television was amazing to tweenage me...— John M. Wood III (@OriginalJahWoo) December 13, 2020
Damn man another great talent gone. RIP Debo aka Zeus. #2020sucks #tinylister pic.twitter.com/4S7EE9FEEY— Trevo.staxx_ (@trevo5taxx_) December 11, 2020
Rip Thomas Tiny Lister, known in the WWE as Zeus. Another one gone it’s sad to see 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/uejimnMvMX— Kevin (@BonafideHeat) December 11, 2020
My family and I met Tiny after arriving at the Airport in Atlanta, years ago. We couldn't help but notice him. But more than anything. His kindness was addicting..that's a rare gift for an Actor. Will forever remember your Smile. Now you get to rest in God's hands.💞— Dana L. (@yessin65) December 11, 2020
Before Tony Lister played Deebo, I remembered him as Zeus. RIP KING pic.twitter.com/hMeRwnY7Be— Queen Clitter 🤴🏾 (@only1lalagetit) December 11, 2020