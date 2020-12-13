Tommy 'Tiny' Lister: 'No Holds Barred' Fans Pay Tribute to Late Zeus Actor

Friday star Tommy "Tiny" Lister passed away on Thursday at the age of 62. The cause of death was not revealed when his family confirmed his death, but his manager said that Lister had lingering COVID-19 symptoms. The news prompted tributes on social media from fans of Friday, as well as the film No Holds Barred. Lister played the character, Zeus, while starring next to Hulk Hogan, and he later used the same name in professional wrestling.

Following news that he had passed away, wrestling fans reminisced about the actor. WWE posted a tribute on social media, as did many other users. Several talked about how Lister may have been famous for Friday, but they primarily remembered him for his time in the wrestling ring. Others said that Lister was much nicer in real life than he was in professional wrestling or in various films.