Tom Brady's Father Reveals He Was Hospitalized for COVID-19 in 2020

✖

While Tom Brady was winning games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season, he was dealing with some serious health issues with his family. Brady's father, Tom Brady Sr. recently appeared on ESPN's Greeney Show with Mike Greenberg and revealed he and his wife had COVID-19 at the start of the football season. He also said that he had to be hospitalized because of the virus.

"When the season started this year I was in the hospital with COVID for almost three weeks and my wife was sick with COVID at the same time," he said, as reported by WEEI. "We didn’t even see the first two games of the year. It was the first two games I ever missed of his career because I was sick as a dog and my wife was as sick as a dog." The elder Brady went on to say he and his wife are now healthy and ready to move forward.

"I didn’t even care if they were playing much less missing the game," Tommy Sr. added. "It was a matter of life and death, just like anyone who goes into the hospital. It was serious stuff. Tommy fought through it and now it’s in the rear-view mirror. We’re healthy, we’re happy and everything is good." The family is looking forward to Brady Jr. playing in his 10th Super Bowl, which will be played at the Buccaneers home stadium in Tampa. The Bucs are the first team in Super Bowl history to play the big game at their home stadium. Additionally, Brady will become the first player in NFL history to play in 10 Super Bowl games.

Brady signed with the Bucs last year after spending 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. When asked about Brady changing teams, Brady Sr. told Raising Fame podcast last year (via WEEI): “Twenty years is about four lifetimes in the sports world. "It is pretty unusual people don’t leave one franchise for another. After 20 years I just kind of sense this is going to be a new chapter, kind of a way to reinvigorate things. The Patriots were darn good to us and darn good to Tommy." Brady and the Buccaneers will face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will have 22,000 fans, and 7,500 of those fans will be healthcare workers.