Tom Brady Celebrates Ex Bridget Moynahan and Wife Gisele Bundchen on Mother's Day

✖

Tom Brady took a moment to honor the moms in his life on Mother’s Day. In multiple social media posts on Sunday, the NFL quarterback, 43, paid paying tribute to both his wife, Gisele Bündchen, and his ex, Bridget Moynahan. Brady shares two children with Bündchen – son Benjamin Rein, 11, and 8-year-old daughter Vivian Lake – and 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with Moynahan.

In the first of several posts, Brady shared a sweet black and white family photo of himself and Bündchen on a beach alongside all three of his children and their dog. In the caption, Brady wrote a heartfelt message to his wife of 12 years reading, "Happy Mother's Day… You love us and support us like no other. Have a special day!" The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also paid tribute to Bündchen on his Instagram Story, where he shared a photo of her and their two children, writing, "My numero uno."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady)

Brady made sure to show some love for Moynahan, too, sharing a photo to his Story of himself and Moynahan with their son alongside Bündchen. He captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day." Brady and the actress met in 2004 and dated for just over two years before splitting in December 2006, learning just weeks later that Moynahan was pregnant with their child as Brady had already moved on with Bündchen. They welcomed Jack in 2007 and have maintained a good relationship ever since. In her book Our Shoes, Our Selves, Moynahan even opened up about co-parenting with Brady, writing, "Tom and I made a decision to raise a child together and we both found partners that not only supported us in raising that child but also loved our child as if he was their own. I don't think you can ask for more than that. My son is surrounded by love."

Tom Brady honors Gisele Bündchen and ex Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Dayhttps://t.co/Mezuhq9DKM — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 10, 2021

After welcoming their son, Brady eventually married Bündchen in 2009, the two later welcoming their children together. Brady, Bündchen, and Moynahan have remained friendly with one another, with Bündchen even dubbing Jack her "bonus child." On Mother's Day, the mom of two sent Moynahan some love, sharing a photo of Moynahan with another mom and the caption, "Happy Mother's Day to these super moms!"