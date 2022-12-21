Tom Brady Opens up Ahead of Christmas Without Gisele Bünchen and Their Kids

Christmas will be a little different for Tom Brady for multiple reasons. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked about his Christmas plans on the Let's Go! podcast and said he will be on the football field as the Buccaneers will face the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas night. This will be the first Christmas since Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce in October.

"It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm gonna learn how to deal with. And I think that's what life's about. So you just asked a question about what have you learned from this football season? I'm gonna learn how to deal with Christmas Eve in a hotel, and I'm gonna have to learn how to deal with Christmas and Christmas night and still go out there and be a professional," Brady said, per US Weekly. "And then look forward to celebrating Christmas with my kids the day after. Which is, you know, just part of what football season has been for a long time. So it's just, again, emotional aspects that allow us to thrive."

Brady also talked about the challenges of playing in the NFL. "Those are the different challenges that we face in our lives and in all of us," Brady explained. "I talked to a businessman. He was like, 'God, all your injuries over the years.' I said, 'Yeah, football's a tough sport. There's a lot of injuries to deal with.' And he goes, 'Look, I've been a businessman all these years so there's a lot of s—t I deal with too. I deal with anxiety. I deal with stress. I deal with all that. I deal with high blood pressure.' And I said, 'You're right. I may deal with broken fingers and broken ribs and torn ligaments, but, you know, other people are dealing with s—t too.' And that's good perspective to have."

Brady's 2022 NFL season has not been very strong. The Buccaneers have lost eight games this year, which is the most Brady has ever lost in a single season. It's also possible Brady could miss the playoff for only the third time in his career and the first since 2008.