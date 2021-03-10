Tom Brady Reveals Smoothie Routine, and Fans Are Confused

✖

Tom Brady has everyone talking about his smoothie routine. On his Instagram story, the seven-time Super Bowl champion posted how he prepares his smoothie, and one of the things that stood out was him breaking off the ends of a banana. And in the video, Brady said, "I don't eat the ends. Don't tell anyone."

This led to some confusion from fans on social media. "Who actually eats the ends of the banana?!" one fan wrote on Twitter. There were others who agree with Brady when it comes to not eating the end of a banana. Some thought they were the only ones who took the ends of bananas off while eating them. There were also some fans who decided they will now make the change and not eat the ends of a banana since it has helped Brady have a lot of success in the NFL.

Tom Brady breaks off the ends of bananas before he PUTS THEM IN HIS SMOOTHIES I cannot with this man pic.twitter.com/wl18JILGlg — Tanya Ray Fox (@TanyaRayFox) March 9, 2021

"There is no chance I will ever eat the ends of bananas again," another fan wrote. Brady is known for his unique eating and drinking habits, which has led to him having a very long NFL career. Before the Super Bowl, Brady talked about getting his body right and training during the offseason.

"I'm going to try to get my speed up a little bit," Brady said. "I see all of these guys running around, I've got to make a few of those plays. I've already started thinking about how I'm going to train. I'd say that's the one thing I want to always keep working on, continue to throw the ball well. Be in good position to throw the ball accurately, continue to be a student of the game. I think that's how you can continue to make improvements. You can't ever think that you're satisfied. You've got to continue to build and grow and learn and evolve."

Brady is 43 years old and would like to play until he's 45 or older. When talking about his career, Brady told reporters during Super Bowl week: "I'm just so appreciative of all the different people who have helped me along the way. So grateful for all of the experiences that I've had. Hopefully, I can, in my own way, give back as best I can to other people who are maybe looking to achieve and accomplish their dreams too."