Tom Brady Reveals Goodnight Text From Daughter Vivian, and It’s Too Cute

Tom Brady might be known for what he can do on the football field, but he’s also a family man and will do anything for his children. And because of that, Brady’s daughter, Vivian, showed a lot of love for her father in a text which Brady shared on Instagram. In the text, Vivian wanted to let Brady know she is playing on the iPad and she said good night to him. Brady posted to text on Instagram and then wrote in the caption, “This 6 year old girl knows how to make Daddy’s night!”

That led to a number of Brady’s fans commenting on the post. One fan wrote, “As G said, she’s got you wrapped right around her finger. Happy for you guys!” Another fan wrote, “I’m actually melting this is the cutest thing I’ve seen all day oh my god. And another fan wrote, “Nothing sweeter than a father/daughter relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

More comments poured in with another fan writing, “How could anyone hate you Tom? Like seriously the people that hate you still love you and they only hate you because they love you.” Another fan wrote, “That’s when you know your father of the year.” And one fan showed appreciation for the post, writing, “Thanks for sharing Tom, very cute.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 11, 2019 at 6:39pm PST

It’s very possible Brady could be seeing more of Vivan and the rest of the family in the near future. With this being the final year of his contract, it’s possible Brady could retire. However, it’s also possible he could continue to play for the Patriots or he could play with another NFL team. Last month, Brady talked about his future on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show in Boston and he said he’s not sure what the future holds.

“That is the great part for me — I don’t know,” Brady said. “I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years, you kinda feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it’s been good because I am just taking it day by day and I am enjoying what I have. I don’t know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time.”

For now, Brady will enjoy his time off the field and he will focus on getting his team back to the Super Bowl as well. On Sunday, Brady and the Patriots will face the Philadelphia Eagles.