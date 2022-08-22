Tom Brady's Reason for Leaving Tampa Bay Buccaneers Reportedly Revealed

Tom Brady is back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being away from the team for 11 days. There has been speculation about Brady's reason for taking time off, and it looks like that answer has been revealed. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Buccaneers quarterback went on a trip to the Bahamas with his family. They stayed at an exclusive resort, and he got to spend more time with his wife Gisele Bündchen. Wanting to have a personal life and spend time with his family was the main reason for his hiatus and not a medical emergency or other reasons as some have speculated.

When Brady took the hiatus, there were reports that he was getting a divorce from his wife. Life & Style reported that the two were splitting due to Brady continuing to play football. However, Pro Football Network's report debunks speculation of a divorce, and the hiatus he took was something planned and approved before the Buccaneers began training camp.

Brady's return and the reported reason for his hiatus come as UFC president Dana White shared some interesting news about the seven-time Super Bowl champion. White said that Brady and Gronkowski were planning to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. But then-head coach Jon Gruden decided not to go with Brady and stick with Derek Carr at quarterback.

"It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn't want him, and all hell broke loose," White said on ESPN. 'It was crazy. Brady was already looking at houses. It wasn't being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year that the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up."

Brady signed with the Buccaneers in 2020 after playing for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons. Gronkowski, who retired after the 2018 season joined Brady, and the two helped the team win the Super Bowl. Brady announced his retirement in February but then decided to return to the NFL in March. He will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 season. Gronkowski announced his retirement for the second time in June.