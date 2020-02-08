Tom Brady Posts Instagram Photo of Offseason Workout: ’31 Weeks Until Kickoff’

Tom Brady confirmed that he would be returning to the NFL in 2020 as part of a commercial for Hulu. Now he is proving his dedication after already starting to workout. Brady posted a photo on Instagram recently that showed him preparing to throw a pass on the beach.

“31 weeks until kickoff. That’s a lot of time to get better. #TheOnlyWayIsThrough” Brady wrote in the caption. He knows that 2019 did not play out according to plan due to the constant questions about the struggling offense. He is now focused on turning in one of his best seasons, and will be pursuing that goal now that the season is over.

Following this post, several users responded by offering to work as a wide receiver for Brady. Snoop Dogg said that he is available, as did former New England Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest. Another former teammate of Brady’s, receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, asked when they were linking up. He also called the veteran “pops.”

Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, also weighed in on Instagram. She expressed her excitement for the upcoming season, writing: “Go get it!” alongside a string of fire emojis. There have been questions in recent months about whether or not Brady would be retiring to spend more time with his wife and children, but Bundchen showed that she is ready for him to lead the Patriots – or maybe another team – back to the Big Game.

While there were plenty of fans excited to see Brady getting back to work in early February, there were considerably more simply pondering his future. All they want is to see the veteran QB come back to the Patriots for one more season. He has been with New England throughout his entire career, and they want this to continue in season 21.

Granted, not everyone had the opinion that Brady will be suiting up at Gillette Stadium once again. Several fans argued about this exact topic for quite some time. There are some users on social media that believe Brady will be a member of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020 while others expect him to be joining the Los Angeles Chargers.

Brady’s future with the Patriots is unknown, but his return to the NFL for another season is guaranteed. He is already hard at work in preparation for another year.

Photo Credit: Maddie Meyer/Getty Images