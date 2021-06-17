Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Share 'Madden NFL 22' Cover, and Fans Are Frustrated

Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are going head-to-head once again. On Thursday EA Sports announced that the two NFL quarterbacks will be the cover athletes for the upcoming video game Madden NFL 22. It's the first time in over a decade that two players will share the cover of the game that is named after the legendary coach and commentator John Madden.

"Whenever you first get on the cover, that's a special moment," Mahomes told ESPN. "So to be on it again, twice, with an all-time great like Tom Brady, it's a special moment that I'm glad that I'm able to do so soon after I had done it the first time. I'll be able to have it for the rest of my life and be able to show my kids and my kids' kids that I was on it two times."

This will also be the second time that Brady and Mahomes will be on the cover of Madden. Brady was featured in Madden NFL 18 while Mahomes was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20. Madden NFL 22 will hit the shelves on August 20.

"To think that now, almost 30 years later, 25 years later, since the mid-90s, here I am representing EA on the cover of Madden with one of the other great players in the NFL right now," Brady told ESPN. "And just thinking how fortunate I've become over the years to put myself in this position to have these experiences in my life that I'm very grateful for." Here's a look at what fans how to say about Brady and Mahomes on the cover of Madden NFL 22.