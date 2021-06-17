Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes Share 'Madden NFL 22' Cover, and Fans Are Frustrated
Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes are going head-to-head once again. On Thursday EA Sports announced that the two NFL quarterbacks will be the cover athletes for the upcoming video game Madden NFL 22. It's the first time in over a decade that two players will share the cover of the game that is named after the legendary coach and commentator John Madden.
"Whenever you first get on the cover, that's a special moment," Mahomes told ESPN. "So to be on it again, twice, with an all-time great like Tom Brady, it's a special moment that I'm glad that I'm able to do so soon after I had done it the first time. I'll be able to have it for the rest of my life and be able to show my kids and my kids' kids that I was on it two times."
This will also be the second time that Brady and Mahomes will be on the cover of Madden. Brady was featured in Madden NFL 18 while Mahomes was the cover athlete for Madden NFL 20. Madden NFL 22 will hit the shelves on August 20.
"To think that now, almost 30 years later, 25 years later, since the mid-90s, here I am representing EA on the cover of Madden with one of the other great players in the NFL right now," Brady told ESPN. "And just thinking how fortunate I've become over the years to put myself in this position to have these experiences in my life that I'm very grateful for." Here's a look at what fans how to say about Brady and Mahomes on the cover of Madden NFL 22.
Here's a look at the cover. One fan wrote: "It's year 22. Henry wears 22. Henry just ran for 2K+ yards and had the 5th best season ever for a RB and was named OPOTY. So Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are on the cover of madden. Logic-100."
Another fan added: "Using 2 of the last 4 cover athletes for a game that barely changes from year to year is the most Madden s— ever. Can't wait to play NCAA 14 for another year only to be disappointed with the new College Football in 2022."
"That's it. That seals the deal," one Twitter user stated. "In all my years is a fan I can no longer will myself to support this franchise. I'm cancelling my ea play subscription and won't be buying 22. I'm taking my fandom to call of duty where they know how to run a mega gaming company."
Another fan said: "Historically terrible game & now putting two players on the cover who have both been on in it in the last 3 years. What a sign of an even worse game this year."
Will it be the same game? One fan believes it will be, saying: "Wow the madden 18 and 20 cover athletes so original but fitting considering ITS STILL THE SAME GAME."
This fan wanted a new player to be on the cover. The Twitter user wrote: "Seriously? Two former cover athletes? That's pretty wack, give other players the opportunity."
And another fan said the cover is "Trash! They are never going to stop drooling over Mahomes and Brady. I rather have a lineman on the cover than these two again. Brady was Madden 18 and Mahomes was 20 like come on. Also there has never been a repeat cover athlete! The anticipation I had for this game just died!"