Tom Brady and Other Patriots’ Teammates Exits Addressed by Lawrence Guy: ‘All Bets Are Off’

When Tom Brady exited New England to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there were immediate questions about how he would make an impact on the Florida-based franchise. However, he was not the only member of the Patriots to head to other teams. Eight players have currently left for other opportunities, and their former teammate, Lawrence Guy, is sending them a parting message.

The veteran defensive tackle posted a photo on his Instagram account that showed him slapping hands with Brady during a Patriots game. There were additional images that showed Jamie Collins, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Duron Harmon, and Danny Shelton. Guy wanted to make it clear that he will miss all of his now-former teammates, but he also won’t be taking it easy on them during upcoming games. He will treat them like every other opponent during those four quarters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Guy (@thatlguy) on Mar 18, 2020 at 2:42pm PDT

“It’s been a crazy couple of days. I’m definitely gonna miss going to battle with these guys every week. Wishing you all the best of luck next season… unless we play against you. Then all bets are off,” Guy wrote in the caption of his Instagram post.

As someone in the AFC East, Guy will not face off with Brady, Nate Ebner, Shelton, or Harmon during the 2020 season. However, he will see Van Noy, Roberts, and Karras twice due to the trio signing with the Miami Dolphins. Guy will also try to limit wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks.

The New England Patriots have been in a state of flux since the start of the new league year on March 18. Several starters and key contributors have departed for other teams, leading to questions about how the team will be able to continue winning the AFC East. The defense has lost several players and will need to restock in order to shut down the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills, and the New York Jets in division play.

Of course, no position on the roster is under as much scrutiny as quarterback. The Patriots only have a veteran journeyman in Brian Hoyer and a second-year option in Jarrett Stidham on the roster. The Patriots also released Cody Kessler.

There is a belief that the team could add another option in a veteran free agent or young draft pick, but that plan has not yet been revealed. For now, the Patriots only have two QBs on the roster heading toward the NFL Draft.

Photo Credit: Mitchell Leff/Getty Images