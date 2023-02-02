Tom Brady's Next Move Reportedly Revealed

Tom Brady is retired from the NFL, and fans are wondering what his next move will be. According to TMZ, Brady is going to enjoy his "first true break from football in a long time" and won't rush into his new job, which is being an NFL analyst for Fox Sports. Brady will reportedly spend the next few months with his kids. He's splitting time with his children in Miami and New York and is looking forward to spending time with them. Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen share two kids — Benjamin, 13 and Vivian 10. Brady also has a 15-year-old son named Jack who he has with ex Bridget Moynahan. Jack plays high school football, and Brady flies private to watch him play every week.

Brady was recently spotted alone looking at schools in the Miami area for Benjamin and Vivian, and TMZ says the 45-year-old former quarterback is planning to say in Miami for his kids. As far as dating goes, Brady is not seeing anyone at the moment as he is interested in just living a life outside of football. Brady is staying busy with other projects as he owns several companies. Also, his new movie, 80 for Brady, is set to hit theatres nationwide on Friday.

Last year, Brady signed a contract with Fox Sports that is worth around $375 million over the next 10 years. Some thought that Brady could make his Fox Sports debut during the Super Bowl since the network is covering the game. But TMZ says Brady won't start his new job for another several months.

Before announcing his retirement Brady talked about being in the broadcast booth on the Let's Go! podcast (per PEOPLE). ESPN host Stephen A. Smith joined Brady on the podcast and told the seven-time Super Bowl champion: "Play football another year, two years, whatever. You retire, it's your business. When you get into that booth, Tom Brady, I'm here to tell you you're going to teach people a lot. ...Make no mistake about it. You're going to be shocked at the kind of profound impact that you're going to have. Get ready for it, look forward to it, because it's going to happen."

Brady said he's looking forward to being an analyst "whenever that time comes." He also told Smith: "I'm sure that's what one of the great things you feel too. When you hear that out, you know, when you're walking around the streets, wherever you're at, I'm sure people really appreciate you being a part of what their mornings are. You're educating them, too."