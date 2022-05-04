Tom Brady Will Make NFL History Again During Buccaneers' Game vs. Seahawks

✖

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be playing against the Seattle Seahawks in Germany this season, and when the game is played, Brady will once again make NFL history. As mentioned by CBS Sports, Brady will become the first quarterback to start a game in four different countries. He has played three international games in his career, and two of the games were played in London while the other was played in Mexico.

Brady seems to play well outside the United States as he has a 3-0 record. He was a member of the Patriots when he played in the international games and has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of the contests. The first game took place in 2009 when the Patriots defeated the Buccaneers 35-7 in London. The second international game was in 2012, and the Patriots took down the St. Louis Rams (now Los Angeles Rams) 45-7 in London. And the third game took place in Mexico City, and the Patriots came away with the 33-8 win over the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders).

Brady came close not to making history this year as he was retired from the NFL for over a month. He decided to return for at least one more season but will be a free agent once the 2022 season comes to an end. "At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," Brady said to ESPN in April. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."

Brady, 44, has nothing to prove in his NFL as he's accomplished everything. Along with winning seven Super Bowls, Brady has been named Super Bowl MVP five times and MVP three times. Brady is also the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards and passing touchdowns. "I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady said. "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."